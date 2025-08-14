‘Something Special’—Robert Lewandowski Credits Former Manager for Barcelona Resurgence
Barcelona enter the 2025–26 season regarded as one of the best teams on the planet and a threat to seriously contend for every trophy they’ll compete for.
But the story was very different this time three years ago when Robert Lewandowski made the move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona. At the time, the club was undergoing a serious rebuild, compromised by their financial troubles—which continue to this day—and entering Xavi Hernández’s first full season on the touchline.
Lewandowski played under Xavi for two seasons before the former midfield maestro was replaced by Hansi Flick a season ago. Barcelona fully returned to prominence under the German manager, but Lewandowski believes that the club’s resurgence began with Xavi.
“He [Xavi] was a very important person for me,” Lewandowski said in a recent interview with the BBC. “I saw that he has something special to be a really good coach. For this club [Barcelona], what he did, in that tough moment, is a really good job. Sometimes people don’t appreciate this.”
“He loves this club and, because of him as well, Barcelona are now where we are,” Lewandowski added.
ANALYSIS
Xavi’s Barça conquered the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga during 2022–23 and Lewandowski won his one and only Pichichi that season. However, a trophyless 2023–24 saw Xavi’s tenure in the Blaugrana dugout come to an end.
Regardless of the disappointing end, Lewandowski isn’t wrong, Xavi’s fingerprints are all over this current formidable Barcelona side. Apart from Lewandowski, other prominent players like Jules Koundé and Raphinha joined the club during the Xavi era.
Xavi was also the manager that re-established Barcelona’s trust in La Masia. Apart from fully integrating Gavi and Alejandro Balde into the first team, he also gave Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Fermín López and Marc Casadó their senior Barcelona debuts. All of them are now essential pieces to Flick’s side.
Nobody can argue that right now Flick is a better manager than Xavi, nor that Barcelona made a mistake letting go of their club legend for the German. However, Xavi was harshly criticized for the “poor job” he did on his way out of the club.
Silverware might not have come in bunches, but solid foundations were placed for what came next. Lewandowski has a valid point, the seeds planted during the Xavi era, thanks to Flick’s nurturing, have now blossomed to form one one of the best teams in the world.