Robert Lewandowski Defies Time to Topple Lionel Messi’s Champions League Record

Robert Lewandowski lived up to Hansi Flick’s lofty billing with a brace for Barcelona against Newcastle United on Wednesday night, taking his tally of unique Champions League victims to an unrivaled 41.

Lionel Messi had previously held the high watermark in that regard, scoring in Europe’s premier club competition against 40 different teams before Lewandowski’s remarkable longevity carried him into unchartered territory.

The 37-year-old has belatedly shown some signs of mortality this season. Injuries have bitten harder than ever and there is the growing acceptance that Barcelona will allow his contract to expire in the summer. Yet, Hansi Flick has always had full faith in his former Bayern Munich forward.

"You said Lewandowski was maybe finished, no?” Flick asked assembled media after Barcelona’s 7–2 pummeling of Newcastle. “Well, he scored two goals again, in the Champions League.”

"He is still one of the best players and one of the best strikers,” Flick insisted, with plenty of justification.

Players With Most Champions League Victims

Karim Benzema (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two all-time leading goalscorers for Real Madrid. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Rank Player Different Opponents 1. Robert Lewandowski 41 2. Lionel Messi 40 3. Cristiano Ronaldo 38 4. Karim Benzema 34 5. Raúl 33

Data via Opta.

Flick Defends ‘Incredible’ Lewandowski

Barcelona’s front line ate tonight. pic.twitter.com/8CnAimSIQJ — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 18, 2026

While other positions on the pitch can hide behind a myriad of intangibles, there is nothing more exposing than being a striker for an elite side. “It isn’t easy for our No. 9s,” Flick explained, “because they’re always judged by their goals.”

Lewandowski has, more often than not throughout his career, passed those surface level examinations. Since a formative debut season at Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski has scored at least 20 goals in 14 consecutive campaigns. Despite having his minutes shared with Ferran Torres this season, he currently boasts 16.

Flick has tempered his reliance upon Lewandowski this season, likely in the knowledge that he won’t be in Catalonia at all next term. More than half of the Pole’s La Liga appearances have come as a substitute, while he has finished just seven matches across all competitions. Yet, as the days become longer and the margin for error grows smaller, this is exactly the time when Flick can rely upon his rested veteran.

“He has a lot of experience,” the German boss pointed out. “In these kinds of games, he’s incredible.” In these games, against these opponents and 40 others just like them.

Raphinha Also Echoes Messi Brilliance

Raphinha (left) and Robert Lewandowski both scored braces. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

While Lewandowski could lay claim to a brace, Raphinha matched his teammate’s tally of two goals while also setting up two more. The Brazilian became the first Barcelona player to rack up four direct goal contributions in the same Champions League game since Messi masterminded a thrashing of Lyon in 2019, per Mundo Deportivo.

In the first leg at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, Raphinha delivered one of his worst performances of the season. Sluggish off the ball and sloppy while in possession, the Brazilian didn’t even force Aaron Ramsdale into a save that night, let alone make him to pick the ball out of his net.

Raphinha has emphatically made up for that dip. Before his brilliance in the return fixture, the 29-year-old plundered a hat-trick in a 5–2 victory over Sevilla.

“He is one of the most fundamental players in our squad,” Flick gushed when discussing his favorite player, “who perfectly fits into our style and philosophy. He makes such an impact in our game. I know he wants to improve and show the world how good he is.”

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