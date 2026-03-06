Robert Lewandowski Throws Spanner Into Barcelona Transfer Plans

Barcelona face a nervous wait to finalize their summer transfer plans after striker Robert Lewandowski admitted he has no plans to decide his next move until the end of the season.

Turning 38 later this year, Lewandowski is undeniably in the twilight of his career and he has started to show signs of physical decline, although his return of 11 goals in 21 La Liga games has only been bettered by five players this season.

Suggestions Barcelona could look to upgrade in attack this summer have been frequent but they appear set to be kept waiting in search of an answer from Lewandowski, who is clearly in no rush to decide whether to sign a new contract or to look elsewhere.

“What is good is that I don’t have pressure,” he told Sky Sports. “At 30 or a few years [younger], this kind of feeling is going to be different. ‘I want to see where I’m going to play.’ But in this moment, I don’t have to know. I have patience.

“I’ll give myself around three months to decide what I want to do. Me, just me.”

The Dilemma Facing Barcelona

Hansi Flick has been happy to rotate Lewandowski. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

To say Hansi Flick has lost faith in Lewandowski would be an exaggeration, but there can be no denying that the Barcelona boss is more willing to explore his options in attack, often putting his faith in the versatile Ferran Torres instead.

Most reports suggest that Barcelona will look to sign a new star striker regardless of Lewandowski’s next move, indicating the Poland international will only be offered the chance to stay at Camp Nou on reduced terms in a rotation role, rather than as a guaranteed starter.

The problem is, however, Barcelona cannot be sure of their budget without any assurances from Lewandowski. His salary would obviously be lowered on any new contract, but Barcelona are still operating perilously close to their wage cap and cannot afford to get a head-start on any deals without being certain of their budgets, particularly if a new striker is likely to break the bank.

Negotiations with any of Barcelona’s top targets would, therefore, be limited in terms of the salary promises or even the role on offer in a team which could still have both Ferran and Lewandowski as striker options.

For Barcelona, that means not being able to provide guarantees sought by any of their top targets at a time in which any rival suitors may be able to do so.

Barcelona’s Striker Targets

Julián Alvarez is a popular target. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The extent of Barcelona’s bid for a new striker may be dictated by Lewandowski’s next move as well.

Earlier this season, it was suggested Barcelona may look for a younger striker who could learn from Lewandowski if the Poland international stays around. Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong has long been touted as the preferred option for this approach.

The Blaugrana may opt to go bigger, however, splashing the cash on an out-and-out superstar capable of replacing Lewandowski if they part ways this summer.

Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez is permanently suggested as a target and, while perhaps more feasible than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, would still require a mammoth outlay and the convincing of Atlético to sell to a direct rival.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich has plenty of admirers but has already rejected the chance to activate a release clause in his current deal and is in talks over an extension. Nothing has been finalized just yet but the Englishman has shown no signs of even considering a departure.

Further down the wish list, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen was recently revealed as a target, while Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush is another seen as a possible backup. Dušan Vlahović of Juventus is another long-term target as he approaches the end of his current contract, although recent reports have hinted at the possibility of an extension in Turin.

