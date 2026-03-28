Rodri Bites Back at Criticism of Real Madrid Transfer Comments

Rodri has hit back at those criticizing his recent comments about a transfer to Real Madrid, urging those unimpressed with his words to listen to the interview in its entirety.

The Manchester City midfielder has long been linked with an exit to Madrid and appeared to put the wheels in motion earlier this week by insisting his Atlético Madrid roots would not stop him from joining Los Blancos.

“You can’t turn down one of the world’s best clubs,” he said. “Real Madrid is always Real Madrid. The door is not closed.”

Predictably, Rodri’s comments have attracted plenty of media attention, with many City fans unimpressed to see such a crucial player openly flirting with the team that just eliminated them from the Champions League.

Rodri, however, was not interested as he argued the quotes had been blown out of proportion.

“I’m used to it,” he laughed in the mixed zone after Spain’s 3–0 win over Serbia. “If, out of a 50-minute interview, they cut out whatever they want ... in the end, I don’t have much more to say.

“I’m a person who speaks directly. The interview is there if you want to listen to it in its entirety ... and not just certain snippets.”

Will Real Madrid Sign Rodri This Summer?

Rodri could not help Man City beyond Real Madrid in the Champions League. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s desire to find a new tempo-setter in the midfield is no secret. The departures of the iconic Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos have harmed the team and, after failing to find a suitable replacement last summer, a new signing is expected to be made this time around.

Rodri represents an undisputed superstar and as close to a guarantee as possible for Madrid, with some fans concerned by links to emerging youngsters like Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton or AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit. Rodri is an experienced veteran who brings the added boost of La Liga experience.

Unfortunately, Rodri also brings a major concern—his recent injury. An ACL tear at the start of last season left the Spain international looking a shell of himself for a while and reports suggest Madrid officials are not yet convinced Rodri has returned back to the level that won the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The wages needed to sign Rodri would be significant, particularly compared to other targets, and so Madrid will only move for the midfielder if they are completely confident in his abilities. Fortunately for Los Blancos, his price tag may not be too high as Rodri enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Other big names like Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister both bring more confidence over their fitness records, but the pair would command mammoth fees, the sort of which Madrid have shied away from in recent years.

Reports in Spain suggest Madrid will watch Rodri closely at the World Cup this summer. If he appears back to his best, a bid could follow the tournament’s conclusion.

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