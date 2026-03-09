Rodri Sanctioned Ahead of Man City’s Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been fined $107,000 (£80,000) by the FA for comments made after the Citizens’ 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur back in February.

The 29-year-old implied referee Robert Jones was not “neutral” after the disappointing result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side squandered a two-goal lead and were ultimately forced to share the spoils in what could prove to be a deciding result in the Premier League title race.

The fallout from the match continued far beyond the pitch, where Rodri’s fiery comments now come with financial consequences. The FA released a statement indicting the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner for acting in an “improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official.”

Rodri was hit with the expensive fine, but he escaped a ban with just a warning.

What Prompted Rodri’s Head-Turning Comments

Rodri took issue with a string of decisions that went against Man City in the early stages of 2026. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

There’s been no shortage of controversial refereeing decisions in the Premier League this season, and Man City’s draw with Spurs only added to the growing noise. The Citizens took issue with Tottenham’s equalizer on the night, powered home by Dominic Solanke.

The striker seemingly kicked through Marc Guéhi’s leg to complete his side’s comeback in the 70th minute, and the goal was allowed to stand despite vehement protests from the visitors. After the final whistle, Rodri did not hold back his opinion of the officiating, both on the night and as a whole this season.

“I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win but the referee has to be neutral and for me honestly, it’s not fair,” the Spaniard said.

“It’s not fair because we work so hard in these situations and now to make these decisions, we have to move on. Of course you need to come back but at the end, when everything is finished, we are frustrated because it’s so clear the foul. He kicked the leg and of course with the push of the action on the ball, the ball goes in.”

Rodri then pointed out that Man City had been on the wrong end of several controversial calls since the calendar flipped to 2026, headlined by Man Utd fullback Diogo Dalot escaping a red card for a brutal tackle on Jérémy Doku in what wound up being a triumphant Manchester derby win for the Red Devils.

Why Rodri Escaped a Harsher Punishment From the FA

Rodri (center) apologized for his incendiary comments. | Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

After a hearing, the FA let Rodri off with a warning since the Spain international “admitted the charge against him.” Even though a ban from the FA would not have applied to Man City’s clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, it still could have left Guardiola without his midfield anchor in domestic action.

Rodri submitted two letters in his defense, though, that ultimately helped him avoid any punishment beyond a hefty fine. He boiled his comments down to frustration: “It doesn’t feel fair when the ultimate result of a match is influenced by an incorrect decision rather than just the performance of the team.”

The Spaniard went on to apologize for his comments. “I would like to apologize again ... I fully accept that my words, as expressed, were inappropriate and fell below the standard expected of me

as a professional player.

“I wish to make clear that I did not intend to imply bias or question the integrity of the match officials. I have always had, and continue to have, great respect for referees and the difficult job they undertake in a fast-moving and highly pressured environment. My comments were made in a moment of frustration after a disappointing result. Upon reflection, I recognize that the words I used were poorly chosen and capable of being interpreted in a way that I did not intend.”

