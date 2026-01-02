Rodrygo Takes ‘Massive Step’ to Accelerate Real Madrid Exit
Despite a recent resurgence, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is reportedly set to sign with a “prestigious” agent to facilitate his move out of the Spanish capital in 2026.
The Brazil international was at the center of transfer speculation all summer long, linked with potential blockbuster moves to Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Except none ever materialized, keeping Rodrygo in a white shirt for Xabi Alonso’s debut campaign on the touchline.
Rumors only intensified over the first month of the 2025–26 season as the winger spent more and more time on the bench, constantly overlooked by his new manager in favor of fellow countryman Vinicius Junior and new signing Franco Mastantuono.
Talks of a transfer were dampened, though, after Rodrygo put together a strong end to the year, recording three goal contributions in his last three starts. Still, SPORT claim there is “no turning back” for the 24-year-old, who “wants to leave” Real Madrid.
The report reveals Rodrygo would prefer the move to happen during the winter window, but the recent injury to Kylian Mbappé makes a January exit rather unlikely. The Brazilian now plans to stay with Los Blancos through the 2025–26 season and then start a new chapter next summer, after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Rodrygo in ‘Advanced Talks’ With Big-Name Agent
Rodrygo previously parted ways with former representative Nick Arcuri in 2022 and has yet to find a true replacement, something the former Santos standout is reportedly looking to rectify in the coming weeks.
According to SPORT, the Brazilian is in “advanced talks” with two “super agents,” each offering a significant signing bonus. Rodrygo is set to make the choice between the candidates in the near future.
The forward knows he needs a “prestigious name” who is used to dealing with “large transactions.” After all, Real Madrid were thought to be asking for €100 million ($117 million) for Rodrygo over the summer.
Although his value no doubt decreased due to his poor start to the season, his return to form could present Los Blancos with the opportunity to cash in on Rodrygo, freeing up the space and capital to sign some much-needed midfield and defensive reinforcements.