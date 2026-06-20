Ronaldinho Comes Out of Retirement: What’s Really Going on?

Brazilian icon Ronaldinho, now 46 years old, sent shockwaves around the world on Saturday when it emerged he had reached an agreement to join Italian third-tier side Ravenna.

“New colors, same smile,” said Ronaldinho (via Gazzetta dello Sport). “I can’t wait to get back to dancing on the ball and write a new story together with Ignazio [Cipriani, club owner] and the entire Cipriani family.

“Football has always been a source of joy for me, I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna.”

There are obvious questions, primarily the fact he has not played competitive soccer since leaving Fluminense in the summer of 2015. So, what’s really going on?

Why Has Ronaldinho Signed for Ravenna?

Ronaldinho (left) has been spotted at the World Cup. | Shaun Botterill/FIFA/Getty Images

Ronaldinho and Ravenna first began their relationship in December 2025, but little was known about the nature of their business together.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner is understood to have formed a close relationship with those in charge of Ravenna, leading to this stunning turn of events.

“Acquiring Ronaldinho is something absolutely extraordinary for the club; he was my idol, and his impact on football goes beyond what he did on the pitch,” owner Ignazio Cipriani is quoted as saying.

Ronaldinho, formerly of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, is due to be presented at an event in Miami on June 23.

Will Ronaldinho Actually Play for Ravenna?

Ronaldinho has not played since 2015. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Now, here’s where things get interesting.

The initial report revolves around Ronaldinho’s alleged desire to make a formal comeback on the pitch. He is said to have made himself available for preseason as the team prepares for a push for promotion to Italy’s second tier.

Vice-president Ariedo Braida spoke to ANSA about the news and added fuel to the fire of a possible comeback.

“Will he play? We’ll see, but it’s not out of the question,” Braida said. “As I repeat, he’s a champion, he has no age.”

However, another interview from Braida appears to have revealed the truth about Ronaldinho’s comeback with Ravenna.

“Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us but will not play for Ravenna in Serie C next season,” Braida confessed. “Also because he’s 46, I wish he could still play.

“Dinho was a phenomenon and was a wonderful player. I’ve had a wonderful relationship with him since his time at Milan, but he won’t play in Serie C with us.”

Just what events Ronaldinho will be involved in with Ravenna is not clear, but those hoping for one more sight of the Brazilian sensation in action appear set to be sorely disappointed.

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