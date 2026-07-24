Skip to main content
SI

Rosenborg vs. Man Utd—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Preseason continues for Michael Carrick’s Red Devils in Norway.
SI FC Staff|
Michael Carrick’s heading into his first full season in charge.
Michael Carrick’s heading into his first full season in charge. | Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/ AFP/Getty Images (Carrick), Visionhaus/Getty Images (Man Utd badge)

Manchester United’s preseason continues in Norway when the 13-time Premier League champions take on Rosenborg in a friendly.

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils were beaten 1–0 by Wrexham in their previous outing, though they were bereft of a number of players still away at the World Cup and fielded an inexperienced XI of youth players for the second 45 minutes.

Top stars like Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Senne Lammens remain on vacation, recovering from their exploits in North America, but fans can expect to Bryan Mbeumo, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, as well as new signing Andrey Santos.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Match Summary

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
SI FC Staff
SI FC STAFF

Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.

Home/Soccer