Rosenborg vs. Man Utd—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats
Preseason continues for Michael Carrick’s Red Devils in Norway.
Manchester United’s preseason continues in Norway when the 13-time Premier League champions take on Rosenborg in a friendly.
Michael Carrick’s Red Devils were beaten 1–0 by Wrexham in their previous outing, though they were bereft of a number of players still away at the World Cup and fielded an inexperienced XI of youth players for the second 45 minutes.
Top stars like Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Senne Lammens remain on vacation, recovering from their exploits in North America, but fans can expect to Bryan Mbeumo, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, as well as new signing Andrey Santos.
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