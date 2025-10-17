Ruben Amorim Delivers Definitive Bruno Fernandes Fitness Update After Injury Scare
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim revealed that Bruno Fernandes and the rest of the players returning from international duty would be available for Sunday’s almighty meeting with Liverpool.
Fernandes was forced off in the second half of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday evening and sat out United’s Thursday training session. The playmaker’s absence in midweek was thought to be a precaution and Amorim assured fans that Fernandes would be back in action this weekend.
“Bruno played 62 minutes [for Portugal], we gave [him] one more day [to recover],” the 40-year-old explained. “We try to balance everything to have everyone ready. But they are ready, the guys are returning from national teams. They are ready to play.”
Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo as well as Brazil internationals Casemiro and Matheus Cunha were also given a break following a week of extensive international travel, but should be fit enough to play some role at Anfield. Diogo Dalot, Fernandes’s international teammate, is also expected to make an appearance on Sunday.
However, it wasn’t a universally cheery update from United’s perennially beleaguered head coach.
Not All Good Injury News for Man Utd Ahead of Liverpool Clash
When the intriguing topic of Noussair Mazraoui’s availability was raised, Amorim insisted he was as unsure as everyone else. “Mazraoui, I don’t know,” he admitted.
The versatile Morocco international has made just two starts for United this season and did not join up with his country this month. As he continues to nurse a thigh injury, Mazraoui will remain on the sidelines with Lisandro Martínez—though not for too long.
The Argentine centre back is closing in on a return to full fitness following an eight-month layoff after tearing his ACL back in February. “Licha is near,” Amorim revealed, “but almost returning to the trainings with the team.”
It was Martínez who thrashed in the first goal of a pulsating 2–2 draw on United’s last trip to Anfield in January. Amorim recalled being “really upset” with just a share of the spoils at the home of the eventual Premier League champions. “We proved, on that day, that we can compete against any opponents.” Fernandes and his fellow internationals will have their work cut out to prove that again on Sunday.