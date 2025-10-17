Why Bruno Fernandes Missed Man Utd Training Three Days Before Liverpool Showdown—Report
The absence of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes from Thursday’s training session is described as nothing more than a precaution by reports.
Fernandes is Ruben Amorim’s most trusted lieutenant. The Portuguese playmaker has featured in 48 of the 50 matches overseen by his compatriot, including all eight this season. Portugal national team manager Roberto Martínez also highly values Fernandes, starting him in both World Cup qualifiers this month.
So as not to overload United’s durable talisman, Amorim let his returning skipper sit out his first session back from international duty, per Manchester Evening News. The Brazilian duo of Casemiro and Matheus Cunha—who had been busy playing in a humiliating second-half collapse for Brazil against Japan in Tokyo 48 hours earlier—were afforded the same luxury.
Amad Diallo also skipped training after a sensational individual display for Ivory Coast against Kenya in Abidjan on Tuesday, laying on an assist and converting a sumptuous free-kick in a 3–0 win.
MEN revealed that even though these players were permitted to rest, some still turned up at Carrington to show their face without getting on the pitch.
Bruno Fernandes Hints at Positional Frustrations
Fernandes has spent the entire season operating as one of two central midfielders in Amorim’s much-debated 3-4-2-1 system. Typically at his best as an attacking midfielder with fewer defensive responsibilities, the natural playmaker hinted at his frustrations.
“Everyone has their preferences,” he pointedly noted earlier this month. “But we have to adapt to the coach’s ideas.”
However infuriating it must be for Fernandes to struggle in a role to which few orthodox central midfielders would be suited, let alone a roaming No. 10, there is no suggestion that he will cause his manager any grief.
“I love playing football, whatever the position,” he reasoned. “They can put me at fullback, winger, goalkeeper. I’ll always give my best.” At this rate, it seems as though Fernandes will end up between the posts before Amorim changes his system.