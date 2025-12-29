‘You Can Write That’—Ruben Amorim Drops Cheeky Bruno Fernandes Injury Update
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim confirmed Bruno Fernandes will miss out against Wolverhampton Wanderers even though the skipper himself is already insistent he “needs to train.”
Alarm bells sounded in Manchester when Fernandes only lasted 45 minutes in the 2–1 defeat to Aston Villa before Christmas. Concern only mounted when Amorim revealed the midfielder, who sustained a soft tissue injury, would then be sidelined for “a while.”
Fernandes could only watch from the stands at Old Trafford when Manchester United secured a 1–0 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day and will be stuck there once again when his team hosts Wolves on Tuesday evening.
Amorim confirmed in his prematch press conference the team will once again be without their best player, as well as the injured Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, for their final match of the calendar year.
“I don’t know how Mase is going to be for that game. I think Kobbie Mainoo is not going to be ready, Bruno is not going to be ready, Matta is not going to be ready, Harry is not going to be ready, so I don’t think we are going to have more players.”
Amorim: ‘No Chance’ Fernandes Returns This Week
After United face off with Wolves, they are headed to Elland Road at the weekend. When asked if any of the injured players could make a return against Leeds United, Amorim joked, “Bruno is already saying that he needs to train, but we don’t know.
“There is no chance he is going to play against Wolves, you can write that.”
The club has yet to give a definitive timeline for Fernandes’s return, but reports claim the Portugal international will not be back until late January, despite his eagerness to get back on the pitch. The target date for the 31-year-old is thought to be the Manchester derby in three weeks.
As for the rest of the injured Red Devils, Amorim is less than optimistic about their participation in the club’s two upcoming fixtures.
“Mainoo is going to start on the pitch, also, so we will see. Matta is struggling a little bit, Harry the same thing, so I don’t expect to have the players for this game [against Wolves]. For the other game [against Leeds], I don’t know.”