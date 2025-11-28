Ruben Amorim Reveals Position Man Utd Need to Buy in Transfer Market
Ruben Amorim has called upon Manchester United to sign an attack-minded wing back in the same mould as Amad Diallo to help them improve moving forward.
The Red Devils endured yet another dismal defeat of the Amorim era last Monday as they were beaten 1–0 at OId Trafford by 10-man Everton, who saw Idrissa Gueye sent off in just the 13th minute with the game goalless.
United failed to break down the resilient defence constructed by their former manager David Moyes, with Amorim’s unwillingness to shift from his preferred 3-4-2-1 system despite his side’s numerical advantage garnering criticism.
Amorim’s substitutions were also met with scrutiny, with his decision to replace Patrick Dorgu with the defensively-minded Diogo Dalot before the hour mark backfiring.
The Portuguese coach has since pointed to his lack of options in wide areas during the build-up to Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, suggesting United could do with another Amad-esque player in their squad.
Amorim Hints at Transfer Priority
“We need time to improve the characteristics of the team. I’ve said that over the last year,” Amorim replied when quizzed about strengthening at wingback in 2026. “To give an example, in the last game [against Everton], we should have an Amad with the right foot to put on the other side to play against 10 men.
“It is these characteristics that in time we will try to get to be a better team. If we are the perfect set-up to play in this way, not yet. But like any team, we need time to put the right characteristics into every position.”
United enter Sunday’s clash at Selhurst Park looking to recover from a three-match winless streak which included draws at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur before the defeat to Everton.
Amorim will come up against a fellow 3-4-2-1 enthusiast in Oliver Glasner and admitted that Palace are exceeding the Red Devils in terms of their tactical understanding of the formation.
“We play in a different way. You can understand that by data. It is hard to explain everything,” said the 40-year-old. “They are a different club and they are doing things better than us. That is quite simple.
“You don’t say that all 4-3-3 teams play in the same way. We play in a different moment, we defend in a different space, we attack in a different way. They are just doing things better than us.”