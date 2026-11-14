Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac Sent Official EFL Warning Over Wrexham Social Media Post

All members of the English Football League (EFL) were sent an official warning about social media posts regarding the disciplinary proceedings of rival clubs after Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac notably starred in a thinly-veiled jibe at Southampton’s Spygate scandal.

The Saints found themselves at the center of one of the most contentious sporting debacles in English soccer’s modern history last season. Just as Southampton were preparing for the first leg of their Championship playoff semifinal against Middlesbrough, one of the club’s analyst interns was accused of recording their rivals’ training session from behind a tree.

Southampton were charged by the EFL but still allowed to play the semifinal, winning 2–1 on aggregate across a pair of bitter matches. Yet, just four days before the Saints could contest the playoff final with Hull City, they were thrown out of the competition to be replaced by Middlesbrough. Hull won the final regardless and Southampton have subsequently admitted to spying on Ipswich Town and Oxford United.

Wrexham were also impacted by these covert operations. The Welsh outfit finished seventh in last season’s Championship, one place outside the playoff spots. Had Southampton been expelled before the post-season had begun, it stands to reason that Wrexham would have been entitled to a shot at Premier League promotion—Hull owner Acun Ilicali argued as much.

The scandal has survived the summer. Before Wrexham took on Southampton in league play this September, Reynolds and Mac starred in a skit operating under the pretense of an advertisement for front-of-short sponsor, Firefox.

Thanks to @firefox for keeping moles out of our Racecourse and data. 😉



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/vL1kQ9vTRx — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 17, 2026

“Today, for no particular reason, we want to talk about the importance of privacy,” Reynolds says to camera after jumping out from behind a tree. “Specifically, how to prevent spies from seeing what you’re doing,” Mac adds, with lashings of subtlety.

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert was unimpressed. “I’ve seen it last night and it doesn’t change anything,” he told BBC Radio Solent. “You can imagine that the whole situation is not particularly funny for me, but I think that’s all there is to say.”

Wrexham Not Alone in EFL Warning

Binoculars are a fixture of Southampton matches. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

It would be unfair to frame Wrexham as the only guilty party. Southampton themselves would retaliate on social media after the Red Dragons were fined for fielding two ineligible players last month, while Birmingham City have also aimed a dig at the expense of the Saints.

In response to this social media trend, the chief executive Trevor Birch wrote a letter to all 72 club chairs and executives, as first reported by the Daily Mail.

“While any one post may be viewed as an isolated lapse, taken together they risk creating a culture in which short-term engagement is prioritized over judgment, responsibility and long-term reputation,” Birch wrote.

“This is not about removing humour, personality or rivalry from club channels. It is about recognizing when content becomes disparaging, targets an individual or calls the integrity of a club or the competition into question.

“The impact extends beyond the clubs directly involved. Repeated public exchanges can inflame relationships, undermine confidence in the fairness and professionalism of our competitions, and weaken the collective EFL brand.”