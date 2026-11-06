Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac Confirm Shock Wrexham Boardroom Shakeup

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have confirmed that chief executive officer Michael Williamson has left his role after two years with the club.

The 54-year-old joined Wrexham in 2024, shortly after the Red Dragons had secured promotion to League One. Williamson then oversaw an unprecedented third successive promotion to the Championship before the club achieved the highest league finish in its history, placing seventh last season.

Wrexham director Shaun Harvey will take over as acting chief executive with immediate effect.

Wrexham Confirm Shock Exit of Key Figure After Two Years

Michael Williamson has moved on. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

A club statement issued on behalf of Mac and Reynolds on Friday afternoon thanked Williamson for his work at the club.

“We thank Michael Williamson for his two years at Wrexham and for his work taking the club from League 1 to the Championship,” the statement read.

“Since our takeover five years ago, Wrexham have had historic success on the pitch and won hearts all over the globe. We remain focused on our most important task: to make the Wrexham community proud.

“Shaun Harvey has been an integral part of this journey from the beginning, and we know Shaun will give every support to Phil Parkinson and the lads on the pitch while keeping the broader Wrexham community roaring us on.”

Commercial Growth At Expense of Community?

Phil Parkinson (left) will have someone new to answer to. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

The shock news of Williamson’s departure comes just a day before the men’s first team faces Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship.

Williamson, who was named Football Industry Leader of the Year at the inaugural Global Football Industry Awards last year, took credit for playing a key role in developing the club’s new academy facility at Darland High School and securing approval for EFL Academy Category 3 status.

He also oversaw a significant increase in club staffing as Wrexham looked to expand its operations across the men’s, women’s and youth teams. Williamson was also a prominent figure in the redevelopment of the Kop Stand, with the new $95 million structure scheduled for completion next year.

Despite their remarkable growth in recent years, some supporters have questioned whether Wrexham’s increasing commercialization has come at the expense of their connection with the local community.

His tenure did not get off to the best start when Wrexham were forced to scrap the controversial £10 ($13) surcharge he had introduced for the fan zone behind the club’s temporary Kop Stand following a backlash from supporters.

Positions of power have shifted beneath Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

The former Inter Milan executive also made the controversial decision to take control of the club’s summer transfer business from Harvey. Wrexham subsequently spent $48 million on seven signings, with their recruitment strategy appearing somewhat scattergun. After Wrexham became the final Championship club to complete a signing, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder accused them of adopting a “blanket bomb” approach in the closing weeks of the transfer window, claiming they were “in for half the division.”

Questions were also raised about the club’s decision not to sign a striker, while fan favorite Arthur Okonkwo was loaned to Championship rivals Charlton Athletic despite having just a year remaining on his contract.

Away from the transfer market, Williamson was also forced to withdraw controversial merchandise releases, including a jacket featuring the white dragon, a symbol associated with English mythology rather than Wales. The club also briefly stocked England baseball caps as part of a clothing range tied to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Just last week, Wrexham were fined £75,000 ($100,000) for fielding two ineligible players in the Championship this season. The subsequent EFL report painted a damning picture of the incidents, with Wrexham fortunate to avoid a points deduction for the breaches.

There was also concern among supporters when Humphrey Ker stepped away from the club’s board and his role as a trustee of the Wrexham AFC Foundation in September, later admitting his shock exit was a “complicated” issue, but ultimately something he felt he had to do.