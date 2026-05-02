What Next for Wrexham After Missing Out on EFL Championship Playoffs?
Wrexham missed out on the EFL Championship playoffs after they were held to a 2–2 home draw by Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.
The Red Dragons knew no result was guaranteed to secure a sixth-place finish, and they missed out after Hull City defeated Norwich City. It meant Wrexham finished seventh in the table on 71 points, two behind the Tigers in the final playoff position.
Even though there was naturally a slight sense of disappointment at full time, it was outweighed by a huge sense of pride as Wrexham secured the best finish in the club’s 162-year history.
In what was their first season back in the English second tier in 43 years, the Red Dragons proved themselves more than capable of competing at the top end of the division and gave themselves solid foundations to build upon this summer.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at what comes next in Wrexham’s push for the Premier League.
Learn From Experience
This season was always going to be a learning curve—and Wrexham should be stronger for it in the long run.
The positives are clear, but so are the flaws. Phil Parkinson’s side drew 14 of 46 matches—the fifth-highest total in the division—and dropped 24 points from winning positions. They did show resilience, recovering 23 points from losing positions, but it is hard to ignore the dropped points when they missed out by just two.
Consistency came with time. Seven players who started the opener against Southampton didn’t start the finale against Middlesbrough, including the entire back three. Once Parkinson settled on his best XI, results improved. They need to build upon those foundations next season.
Stay Ruthless in the Rebuild
Wrexham’s Summer Signings in 2025
Player
Transfer fee
Club
Nathan Broadhead
$10.14m
Ipswich Town
Ben Sheaf
$8.78m
Coventry City
Callum Doyle
$6.76m
Manchester City
Lewis O'Brien
$6.76m
Nottingham Forest
Dom Hyam
$3.65m
Blackburn Rovers
Liberato Cacace
$2.97m
Empoli
Conor Coady
$2.7m
Leicester City
Kieffer Moore
$2.7m
Sheffield United
George Thomason
$1.62m
Bolton Wanderers
Ryan Hardie
$945,000
Plymouth Argyle
Danny Ward
Free
Leicester City
Josh Windass
Free
Sheffield Wednesday
Issa Kabore
Loan
Manchester City
After signing 13 players last summer, a similar overhaul isn’t expected this year—but evolution of the playing squad is.
Wrexham, a non-league club as recently as 2023, spent $45 million and broke their transfer record three times to prepare for this level. Now, the focus shifts to targeted upgrades rather than wholesale change.
Their rise has been fueled by tough decisions—popular players moved on, starters replaced. That ruthlessness must continue if they are to avoid complacency next season.
Get Tighter at the Back
Wrexham’s biggest issue is clear: defense.
They conceded 65 goals—their worst tally since they were relegated from the Football League in 2008 and 20 more than champions Coventry City. Only one top-half team, Hull City, conceded more.
They finished with the league’s joint fifth-worst defense. Their attacking threat often masked the problem, but that’s not sustainable for a playoff push. Whether that is down to personnel or the system, Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff will need to find a way to cut out the goals next season.
Find a New No. 1
Wrexham started the season with two choices in goal and ended it without one standout option.
Arthur Okonkwo impressed after stepping into the side in September, but his distribution and occasional errors remain a concern. Danny Ward, initially signed as No. 1, returned late in the season after injury and was trusted in high-pressure moments. Even then, there were shaky moments in points dropped against Coventry City and Middlesbrough.
Okonkwo is the better shot-stopper; Ward offers more command. Ideally, Wrexham need a goalkeeper who brings both. They might have to spend big if they are to get one, or they could follow in Coventry City's path and loan one from a Premier League club, as they did with Brighton ace Carl Rushworth.
Value
Arthur Okonkwo
Danny Ward
Carl Rushworth
Saves per 90
3
3.2
2.7
Save percentage
67.68%
67.57%
73.05%
Passing Accuracy
53.39%
50.69%
64.16%
Long Passes Completed per 90
6.2
9.6
6.7
Touches per 90
32.4
36.4
49.4
Add Pace Out Wide
The 3-5-2 system depends on dynamic wingbacks—but Wrexham lacked consistent pace in wide areas throughout the season.
Injuries and inconsistency meant Man City loanee Issa Kaboré and summer signing Liberato Cacace started just five times together in the league. Instead, makeshift options filled the roles—Ryan Longman, a natural winger, and George Thomason, a converted midfielder, were the most used in the two wingback positions.
Both contributed, but neither is a natural fit. To maximize the system, Wrexham need genuine pace and specialists out wide. That should be their transfer priority in the summer.
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Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.