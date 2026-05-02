What Next for Wrexham After Missing Out on EFL Championship Playoffs?

Wrexham missed out on the EFL Championship playoffs after they were held to a 2–2 home draw by Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

The Red Dragons knew no result was guaranteed to secure a sixth-place finish, and they missed out after Hull City defeated Norwich City. It meant Wrexham finished seventh in the table on 71 points, two behind the Tigers in the final playoff position.

Even though there was naturally a slight sense of disappointment at full time, it was outweighed by a huge sense of pride as Wrexham secured the best finish in the club’s 162-year history.

In what was their first season back in the English second tier in 43 years, the Red Dragons proved themselves more than capable of competing at the top end of the division and gave themselves solid foundations to build upon this summer.

Sports Illustrated takes a look at what comes next in Wrexham’s push for the Premier League.

Learn From Experience

A lot to learn for Wrexham. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

This season was always going to be a learning curve—and Wrexham should be stronger for it in the long run.

The positives are clear, but so are the flaws. Phil Parkinson’s side drew 14 of 46 matches—the fifth-highest total in the division—and dropped 24 points from winning positions. They did show resilience, recovering 23 points from losing positions, but it is hard to ignore the dropped points when they missed out by just two.

Consistency came with time. Seven players who started the opener against Southampton didn’t start the finale against Middlesbrough, including the entire back three. Once Parkinson settled on his best XI, results improved. They need to build upon those foundations next season.

Stay Ruthless in the Rebuild

Nathan Broadhead headlined Wrexham’s incomings last summer. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham’s Summer Signings in 2025

Player Transfer fee Club Nathan Broadhead $10.14m Ipswich Town Ben Sheaf $8.78m Coventry City Callum Doyle $6.76m Manchester City Lewis O'Brien $6.76m Nottingham Forest Dom Hyam $3.65m Blackburn Rovers Liberato Cacace $2.97m Empoli Conor Coady $2.7m Leicester City Kieffer Moore $2.7m Sheffield United George Thomason $1.62m Bolton Wanderers Ryan Hardie $945,000 Plymouth Argyle Danny Ward Free Leicester City Josh Windass Free Sheffield Wednesday Issa Kabore Loan Manchester City

After signing 13 players last summer, a similar overhaul isn’t expected this year—but evolution of the playing squad is.

Wrexham, a non-league club as recently as 2023, spent $45 million and broke their transfer record three times to prepare for this level. Now, the focus shifts to targeted upgrades rather than wholesale change.

Their rise has been fueled by tough decisions—popular players moved on, starters replaced. That ruthlessness must continue if they are to avoid complacency next season.

Get Tighter at the Back

Wrexham conceded 65 goals in the EFL Championship this season. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wrexham’s biggest issue is clear: defense.

They conceded 65 goals—their worst tally since they were relegated from the Football League in 2008 and 20 more than champions Coventry City. Only one top-half team, Hull City, conceded more.

They finished with the league’s joint fifth-worst defense. Their attacking threat often masked the problem, but that’s not sustainable for a playoff push. Whether that is down to personnel or the system, Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff will need to find a way to cut out the goals next season.

Find a New No. 1

Arthur Okonkwo was dropped late in the season. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham started the season with two choices in goal and ended it without one standout option.

Arthur Okonkwo impressed after stepping into the side in September, but his distribution and occasional errors remain a concern. Danny Ward, initially signed as No. 1, returned late in the season after injury and was trusted in high-pressure moments. Even then, there were shaky moments in points dropped against Coventry City and Middlesbrough.

Okonkwo is the better shot-stopper; Ward offers more command. Ideally, Wrexham need a goalkeeper who brings both. They might have to spend big if they are to get one, or they could follow in Coventry City's path and loan one from a Premier League club, as they did with Brighton ace Carl Rushworth.

Value Arthur Okonkwo Danny Ward Carl Rushworth Saves per 90 3 3.2 2.7 Save percentage 67.68% 67.57% 73.05% Passing Accuracy 53.39% 50.69% 64.16% Long Passes Completed per 90 6.2 9.6 6.7 Touches per 90 32.4 36.4 49.4

Add Pace Out Wide

Wrexham signed Issa Kaboré on loan from Manchester City. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 3-5-2 system depends on dynamic wingbacks—but Wrexham lacked consistent pace in wide areas throughout the season.

Injuries and inconsistency meant Man City loanee Issa Kaboré and summer signing Liberato Cacace started just five times together in the league. Instead, makeshift options filled the roles—Ryan Longman, a natural winger, and George Thomason, a converted midfielder, were the most used in the two wingback positions.

Both contributed, but neither is a natural fit. To maximize the system, Wrexham need genuine pace and specialists out wide. That should be their transfer priority in the summer.

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