Mohamed Salah Chasing Champions League History at Jamie Carragher’s Expense

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah can etch his name in club and Champions League history on Tuesday night against Galatasaray.

The 33-year-old is one goal away from becoming the first African player to ever find the back of the net 50 times in Europe’s premier club competition. Despite his struggles this season, Salah will like his odds to get on the scoresheet against Galatasaray’s leaky defense, especially since he comes into the first leg of the round of 16 tie with two goals in his last two games.

The history would not stop there. Salah is also set to overtake Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher as the club’s record appearance holder in the Champions League. The Egypt international is currently level with the former defender on 80 appearances, and as long as he features under the lights at RAMS Park, he will stand alone in the Reds’ history books.

Salah will of course be more concerned with helping his team secure a win in the all-important contest, but surpassing such a vocal critic of his will no doubt sweeten the deal should Arne Slot’s men handle business in Türkiye—something they failed to do in the league phase.

Salah Feels the Pressure From Teenage Starlet

Rio Ngumoha (left) poses a threat to Mohamed Salah. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images, Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Despite all the trophies and records Salah has accrued throughout his legendary career in a red shirt, the forward has come under fire in 2025–26 for his actions both on and off the pitch. The reigning PFA Player of the Year had a public falling out with the club and Slot back in December, voicing his frustrations at being left out of the XI for a string of fixtures.

Salah and the Dutch boss ultimately resolved their issues and the former returned to his place on the right wing, but he still found little success—part of the reason why Slot benched him in the first place.

Mohamed Salah – Stats Snapshot in 2025–26

Appearances: 31

31 Goals: 9

9 Assists: 8

Salah has not even hit double-digit goals by March, a benchmark that seemed second nature for the winger. After all, his lowest haul in a red shirt came in 2019–20, and he still managed to find the back of the net 23 times.

This season, though, Salah has failed to impose his will in many of the Reds’ matches, contributing to the team’s woeful Premier League title defense. To make matters worse for the Egyptian, 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha has caught the eye of Slot, who previously hinted the explosive winger would receive more minutes going forward.

Slot’s praise for Ngumoha comes with an unspoken warning for Salah—Liverpool’s future stars are here, and the club might ultimately choose to favor the next generation over its former hero, who continues to be linked with a potential transfer out of Merseyside.

Slot Also Set for Milestone Night at RAMS Park

Arne Slot led Liverpool to Premier League glory last season. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

While Salah pushes for his own personal history, his manager will also have an individual achievement to celebrate on Tuesday night. Slot is set to make his 100th appearance on Liverpool’s touchline when the Reds face off with Galatasaray.

The 47-year-old won 62 of his first 99 matches with the club in a tenure defined by the Premier League title he brought home to Anfield in his debut season in charge. Slot’s second year in the dugout has left plenty to be desired, but the Reds are still in the fight for the Champions League and FA Cup.

“It makes me really proud that I became Liverpool manager and that it’s going to be my 100th game,” Slot reflected ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League bout. “I don’t think I have a bad track record, although sometimes you get a different feeling about that if I have to listen to everything!

“It’s nice the 100th game is such a nice game to play Champions League, last 16, away to Galatasaray. But, as ever, it’s never about the manager—it’s about the players. I try to prepare them as well as the 99 games before, but it’s the players who have to perform.

“I’ve been lucky I’ve been given a very good team last season and this season and I have all the trust that these players will perform at the levels they are used to of a Liverpool team.”

