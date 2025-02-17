San Diego Wave: 2025 Season Schedule
San Diego Wave will be hoping to turn the tides on a disappointing 2024 season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) as the new campaign looms on the horizon.
After a dominant 2023 season that saw the side finish on top of the league standings and take home the NWSL Shield, San Diego Wave started 2024 off on the right foot by winning the NWSL Challenge Cup. However, that victory didn't set the tone for the season ahead as the side struggled to pick up points, recording 13 losses and a 10th place finish.
Entering the 2025 season under the new leadership of former Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall, San Diego will be eager to right the wrongs of their past. However, they will have to learn to live without the likes of Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan, who no longer represent the pink white and blue,
San Diego Wave will commence the 2025 NWSL season at BMO Stadium as they take on Angel City FC on March 16.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/16
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
3:50pm
03/22
Utah Royals FC
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
03/29
Orlando Pride
Inter & Co Stadium
9am
04/12
Kansas City Current
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
04/19
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
12pm
04/26
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
4:30pm
05/04
Bay FC
Snapdragon Stadium
5pm
05/10
Portland Thorns
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
05/16
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
4:30pm
05/25
North Carolina Courage
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
06/06
Seattle Reign
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
06/13
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
5pm
06/22
Washington Spirit
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
08/02
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
4:30pm
08/09
Angel City FC
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
08/16
Bay FC
PayPal Park
7pm
08/24
Racing Louisville
Snapdragon Stadium
5pm
08/29
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
7:30pm
09/07
Houston Dash
Snapdragon Stadium
5pm
09/12
Gotham FC
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
09/20
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
7pm
09/26
Orlando Pride
Snapdragon Stadium
7:30pm
10/05
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
10am
10/11
Utah Royals
America First Field
7pm
10/18
Chicago Stars
Snapdragon Stadium
7pm
11/02
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
TBC
Other Key Dates
The 2025 season will mark the introduction of the new Rivalry Weekend concept, in which the most exciting fixtures will all take place between August 8-10. San Diego Wave will host Angel City at Snapdragon Stadium on August 9 in the very first Rivalry Weekend.
As well as this, Decision Day will make its return for the 2025 season and is set to take place on November 2. All 14 teams will hold their final regular season game on the same day in order to determine the final league standings and playoff spots.