San Diego Wave: 2025 Season Schedule

San Diego Wave will begin the new NWSL season on the road against Angel City on March 16.

San Diego Wave lifted the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup.
San Diego Wave will be hoping to turn the tides on a disappointing 2024 season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) as the new campaign looms on the horizon.

After a dominant 2023 season that saw the side finish on top of the league standings and take home the NWSL Shield, San Diego Wave started 2024 off on the right foot by winning the NWSL Challenge Cup. However, that victory didn't set the tone for the season ahead as the side struggled to pick up points, recording 13 losses and a 10th place finish.

Entering the 2025 season under the new leadership of former Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall, San Diego will be eager to right the wrongs of their past. However, they will have to learn to live without the likes of Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan, who no longer represent the pink white and blue,

San Diego Wave will commence the 2025 NWSL season at BMO Stadium as they take on Angel City FC on March 16.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/16

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

3:50pm

03/22

Utah Royals FC

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

03/29

Orlando Pride

Inter & Co Stadium

9am

04/12

Kansas City Current

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

04/19

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

12pm

04/26

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

4:30pm

05/04

Bay FC

Snapdragon Stadium

5pm

05/10

Portland Thorns

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

05/16

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

4:30pm

05/25

North Carolina Courage

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

06/06

Seattle Reign

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

06/13

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

5pm

06/22

Washington Spirit

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

08/02

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

4:30pm

08/09

Angel City FC

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

08/16

Bay FC

PayPal Park

7pm

08/24

Racing Louisville

Snapdragon Stadium

5pm

08/29

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

7:30pm

09/07

Houston Dash

Snapdragon Stadium

5pm

09/12

Gotham FC

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

09/20

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

7pm

09/26

Orlando Pride

Snapdragon Stadium

7:30pm

10/05

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

10am

10/11

Utah Royals

America First Field

7pm

10/18

Chicago Stars

Snapdragon Stadium

7pm

11/02

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

TBC

Other Key Dates

The 2025 season will mark the introduction of the new Rivalry Weekend concept, in which the most exciting fixtures will all take place between August 8-10. San Diego Wave will host Angel City at Snapdragon Stadium on August 9 in the very first Rivalry Weekend.

As well as this, Decision Day will make its return for the 2025 season and is set to take place on November 2. All 14 teams will hold their final regular season game on the same day in order to determine the final league standings and playoff spots.

