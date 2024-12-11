Saudi Arabia to Host 2034 FIFA World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino officially announced Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
The 2034 FIFA World Cup was guaranteed to unfold in the Asian confederation or the Oceania Football Confederation, but now the location is finally confirmed. After Australia opted to not submit a bid to host the tournament, Saudi Arabia became the sole candidate. Infantino's announcement, therefore, does not come as a surprise.
Saudi Arabia is slowly becoming a soccer hub as the country increases its involvement in the sport. The Saudi Pro League has attracted some of soccer's biggest players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. Plus, this year's Spanish Super Cup, featuring La Liga's biggest clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, takes place in Jeddah. The country is also hosting the 2027 Asian Cup.
By 2034, Saudi Arabia will have plenty of experience putting on major soccer events and will get to produce the biggest competition of them all when the FIFA World Cup comes to the country. Fans from across the globe will flock to Asia to see a new world champion crowned.
Infantino also confirmed the 2030 FIFA World Cup will take place across three continents. Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will all co-host the competition to celebrate 100 years of the FIFA World Cup.
The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The United States is also the site for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.