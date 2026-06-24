Scotland vs. Brazil—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brazil and Scotland lock horns for the fifth time in World Cup history, and both teams are aiming to secure their spots in the round of 32 in Miami.

This may well be the least imposing Seleção outfit the Tartan Army have ever come across on this stage, although Carlo Ancelotti’s presence on the touchline renders the five-time champion a potential threat this summer.

After struggling to a 1–1 draw against Morocco to kick off its campaign, Brazil cruised to a 3–0 victory over Haiti on Friday evening. Three first-half goals allowed Ancelotti’s team to slow down the tempo after the restart, refusing to run up the score.

Haiti proved to be tricky opposition for Scotland on Matchday 1, but Steve Clarke’s outfit nonetheless found a way to earn all three points. That result leaves the Scots with a chance to qualify for the knockouts for the first time in World Cup history, despite losing slenderly to Morocco at Gillette Stadium.

A draw guarantees progression for both nations, while a Brazilian victory would leave Scotland sweating for the remainder of Matchday 3. It would be reliant on results going its way in other groups to ensure advancing as one of the eight best-performing third-place finishers.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Scotland vs. Brazil Score Prediction

Tartan Army Face Nervous Wait

Matheus Cunha scored twice in Brazil’s win over Haiti. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

This is an encounter laden in World Cup heritage, with Scotland so often outmatched. This time, it believes there is a fighting chance against Brazil, despite the Seleção‘s serene victory over Haiti.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is far from a vintage iteration of Brazil, and the Tartan Army, adored by its hosts, is out to make history in Miami on Wednesday. A maiden World Cup win over Brazil would see Scotland progress from Group C as runners-up at least.

The Seleção, meanwhile, is poised to be inspired by a familiar face and still has the chance to win Group K. Getting the business done here means hoping Morocco only barely beats Haiti in the group’s other fixture. Otherwise, Brazil will qualify for the round of 32 in second-place, setting up a tough start to its knockout bracket.

World Cup history: Wednesday’s duel in Miami will be the fifth between Scotland and Brazil at World Cups. The Tartan Army has only once secured a positive result against the Seleção—a 0–0 draw in 1974. The most recent World Cup meeting between the pair ended in a 2–1 Brazilian win 28 years ago to kick off the 1998 tournament.

Wednesday’s duel in Miami will be the fifth between Scotland and Brazil at World Cups. The Tartan Army has only once secured a positive result against the Seleção—a 0–0 draw in 1974. The most recent World Cup meeting between the pair ended in a 2–1 Brazilian win 28 years ago to kick off the 1998 tournament. Head-to-head record: It’s not just on the biggest stage where Scotland has shrunk against the Seleção. Brazil is the team the Tartan Army has faced most without winning (P10 D2 L8).

It’s not just on the biggest stage where Scotland has shrunk against the Seleção. Brazil is the team the Tartan Army has faced most without winning (P10 D2 L8). Playing for a draw: Beating Brazil would be history, but the pragmatic Steve Clarke just wants a point. That’s all Scotland needs to reach the knockouts for the first time. However, this may facilitate a dangerously cautious game plan that plays into Brazil’s hands. Morocco proved on Matchday 1 that pressing high and remaining brave in the build-up is the best way to overwhelm Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Brazil

Scotland Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Steve Clarke will likely stick with the back three. | Sports Illustrated

Steve Clarke packed the midfield against Morocco, and also used Scott McTominay as an auxiliary center forward. While it failed to pay dividends, Scotland remained in the contest up until the very last moment, and the system could be retained against Brazil.

Thus, there’s space for just one striker, likely Ché Adams, and the engine room should remain the same. Ben Gannon-Doak can operate as an X-factor off the bench, and Lawrence Shankland will hope for minutes this time around.

Defender Scott McKenna has missed the opening two games with a calf injury, but he’s trained ahead of Wednesday’s game and could come into Clarke’s team. However, Aaron Hickey was absent against Morocco with a knock and is unlikely to return for this crunch encounter.

Scotland predicted lineup vs. Brazil (3-5-1-1): Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, Christie, , Ferguson, McGinn, Robertson; McTominay; Adams.

Neymar will have to wait for his first start of the tournament. | Sports Illustrated

It’s looking like Neymar time in Miami. The veteran superstar has been forced to sit out of Brazil’s opening two group games with a calf injury sustained after Carlo Ancelotti controversially selected him in his 26-man roster.

Neymar, surely competing at his last World Cup, has completed his first full training session ahead of Wednesday’s game and is expected to feature at some point against the Tartan Army.

However, there are concerns regarding Raphinha’s hamstring injury, which forced him off late in the first half against Haiti. Reports in Spain suggest the setback could be more serious than initially feared. Either way, Raphinha won’t be in action on Wednesday, potentially opening the door for Bournemouth talent Rayan to earn his first World Cup start.

Lucas Paquetá impressed on Matchday 2 after a poor showing against Morocco, so he should retain his place as the key connector between defense and attack. Matheus Cunha should also start over Igor Thiago as Brazil’s fluid No. 9, having scored a brace last time out.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Scotland (4-4-2): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Paquetá, Guimarães, Casemiro, Vinícius Junior; Rayan, Cunha.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Scotland vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Miami, United States

Miami, United States Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Date: Wednesday, June 24

Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: César Ramos (MEX)

How to Watch Scotland vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

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