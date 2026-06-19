Scotland vs. Morocco—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Group C’s surprise leader Scotland takes on Morocco at the 2026 World Cup on matchday two.

The controversial Africa Cup of Nations champion began its campaign by getting the better of Brazil in a 1–1 draw. Morocco outshot the five-time World Cup winner while racking up a higher xG to ultimately come away disappointed with just one point.

Scotland scooped all three with a dogged showing against Haiti. There were no bonus points for style in a gritty 1–0 victory which saw both nations combine for a pitiful four shots on target. Steve Clarke certainly didn’t care. “Everyone told us it was a must-win game,” the Scotland boss reflected, “and we won. When you win a must-win game, you have to be happy with yourselves.”

The Tartan Army will need all of its combative might to keep this Morocco side at bay. Spearheaded by Bayern Munich-bound Ismael Saibari, with early tournament sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi pulling the strings from midfield and Paris Saint-Germain’s tireless runner Achraf Hakimi darting all over the field, the African giant is the heavy favorite.

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