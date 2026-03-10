Severity of Alisson’s Injury Revealed Before Galatasaray Trip

Arne Slot does not expect Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to need long on the sidelines to recover from his latest injury setback.

The Brazilian was hurt during Liverpool’s final training session before Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Galatasaray and did not travel with the squad as a result, setting the stage for Giorgi Mamardashvili to start in Türkiye.

“Unfortunately he felt something towards the end of the session,” Slot explained. “And it was ... people looked at it and we decided and he decided together that it wasn’t good enough to play. And then it’s of no use traveling.”

Asked whether Alisson could return as early as Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, an optimistic Slot added: “There’s definitely a chance, yeah, because we don’t expect it to be a big thing.”

‘Patient’ Mamardashvili Determined to Take Rare Opportunity

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been made to be patient. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool appeared to be preparing for a future without Alisson when they announced a $38.3 million (£29 million) deal to sign Mamardashvili from Valencia in August 2024. After one more season with the Spanish side, he made the move to Anfield last summer.

The Georgia international, a star of Euro 2024, arrived at Liverpool to high expectations, and was quickly given a chance to strut his stuff when Alisson was injured in September 2025. Unfortunately, it did not go to plan as Mamardashvili conceded 10 goals in just five Premier League games, and things have not been much better in cup competitions.

In total, Mamardashvili has conceded 17 goals in 11 games across all competitions for Liverpool and has, unsurprisingly, been relegated back to the bench when Alisson is available.

Reports have suggested Mamardashvili has grown frustrated with his role—January’s appearance in the FA Cup third round was his only outing since November before this latest opportunity—but the 25-year-old is determined to remain patient.

“It is never easy because there is just one goal,” Mamardashvili told club media. “If I don’t play, I don’t mind. I have to work hard every day and that’s it. My time will come for sure. Maybe not this year but my time will come.

“My ex-goalkeeper coach, José Manuel Ochotorena, when I was in Valencia, told me I have to find balance between ambition and patience, you know. So keep working hard and you never know when your chance is coming.

“I signed for Liverpool almost two years ago and I had to wait last season until I came here. It was a really long one year for me and now I’m happy to be here.”

