Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Off-field chaos continues to engulf Real Madrid, who are seeking to salvage some pride during their penultimate La Liga match of the season away at Sevilla this Sunday.

Training ground bust-ups and presidential shenanigans have dominated the recent discourse around Los Blancos, woes exacerbated by Kylian Mbappé’s recent outburst, which only poured further fuel on a growing dumpster fire. However, amid the turmoil, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side did at least return to winning ways on Thursday.

The 2–0 victory over relegated Real Oviedo offered the slightest of reprieves—on the field, at least—Gonzalo García and Jude Bellingham providing the goals. The result is entirely inconsequential for second-placed Madrid, who are simply desperate for a disastrous season to end, but another victory in Andalusia this weekend will help quieten the noise—however briefly.

Sevilla will prove stern opponents, though. A run of three straight victories has lifted them out of the relegation zone and four points clear of the bottom three, confidence finally flowing at the end of an arduous season. With safety not yet confirmed, Los Nervionenses will be highly motivated to finish the job at home to Madrid.

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Madrid Scrape Back-to-Back Wins

Madrid have won three of their last five games. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Madrid remain an entirely unpredictable beast, standards having dropped on and off the pitch, but their individual talent ensures they still head into Sunday’s match as favorites, even against a resurgent Sevilla team.

They were comfortable victors against an admittedly abject Oviedo side midweek and can take some momentum to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Madrid generally rise to the occasion when locking horns with Sevilla, their record in this fixture mightily impressive.

While more dropped points would hardly be a shock, Los Blancos should secure successive wins for the first time since the March international break.

Head-to-head record : Sevilla have had few positive days against Madrid in recent years. In fact, they haven’t beaten the behemoths since 2018, and have lost eight of their last nine duels in this fixture. Madrid are unbeaten in 14 against the Andalusians.

: Sevilla have had few positive days against Madrid in recent years. In fact, they haven’t beaten the behemoths since 2018, and have lost eight of their last nine duels in this fixture. Madrid are unbeaten in 14 against the Andalusians. Individual quality : Madrid haven’t been playing as a collective for quite some time, but luckily they boast an array of superstars capable of individual moments of inspiration. Vinicius Junior, Bellingham and Mbappé—should the latter feature on Sunday—are regular difference-makers.

: Madrid haven’t been playing as a collective for quite some time, but luckily they boast an array of superstars capable of individual moments of inspiration. Vinicius Junior, Bellingham and Mbappé—should the latter feature on Sunday—are regular difference-makers. Sevilla security: While Luis García’s side are not certain of their place in La Liga for next season just yet, the four-point gap opened up between themselves and the drop zone has seen them rise to 12th in the standings. They are not quite as desperate for points as they have been in recent matches.

Prediction: Sevilla 1–2 Real Madrid

Sevilla Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

There could be several changes from midweek. | FotMob

García could be without three players through injury for Madrid’s visit, with Marcão and Manu Bueno potentially joined by Isaac Romero, who missed the 3–2 win over Villarreal with a muscle strain.

There will be several alterations from the midweek win, Andrés Castrín, Nemanja Gudelj and Chidera Ejuke potentially returning to the starting XI.

Sevilla have been in strong goalscoring form recently, with Akor Adams needing special attention after goals in successive games.

Sevilla predicted lineup vs Real Madrid (4-4-2): Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrín, Salas, Suazo; Vargas, Agoumé, Gudelj, Ejuke; Adams, Maupay.

Mbappé could return. | FotMob

All eyes will be on Mbappé’s involvement at Sevilla. Arbeloa insisted that the Frenchman is “definitely going to be the first-choice forward” for Sunday’s game, meaning a promotion back into the XI looks likely after his cameo against Oviedo—unless his outburst has affected Arbeloa’s decision.

Dean Huijsen is back in training after illness and should come straight back into the team, likely partnering Antonio Rüdiger. Éder Militão remains sidelined at center back, while Ferland Mendy is missing at left back.

Arda Güler and Rodrygo are absentees further forward, while Federico Valverde’s partial return to training is unlikely to result in an immediate move back into the lineup.

Andriy Lunin could miss out again due to a virus.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rüdiger, F. García; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Díaz, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappé.

What Time Does Sevilla vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Seville, Spain

: Seville, Spain Stadium : Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports Player Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

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