Sheffield United vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will hope to kickstart their season when they travel to face old foes Sheffield United in the Championship on Friday.

The Red Dragons have won just three of their first 12 league matches this season, with only one victory in their four games since the October international break. The Blades have fared only marginally better, with four wins from their opening 12 league matches. The hosts will also believe a victory this weekend could spark an eventual climb up the table.

Wrexham won both meetings with Sheffield United last season and should be prepared for a hostile reception against the team they faced in an epic FA Cup encounter as a National League club.

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

Blades of Glory

Wrexham have won only three matches this season. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham and Sheffield United find themselves in similar positions heading into the weekend clash, with two experienced teams overseen by veteran managers. Phil Parkinson got the better of Chris Wilder twice last season, but there is sure to be no love lost between the pair, who were apprentices together as teenagers at Southampton.

The Red Dragons are six points off the playoff positions and six points clear of the relegation zone, meaning a single result could significantly influence the mood around the club. With just three matches remaining before the next international break, this already feels like a game Wrexham cannot afford to lose.

Back to Bramall Lane: Wrexham ruffled plenty of feathers when they forced Sheffield United into a replay in the FA Cup fourth round three years ago. That tie provided one of the most memorable moments of the Hollywood takeover, but the teams meet this weekend as equals rather than as Premier League hopefuls against plucky National League underdogs. It is a reminder of just how far Wrexham have come in such a short space of time.

Wrexham ruffled plenty of feathers when they forced Sheffield United into a replay in the FA Cup fourth round three years ago. That tie provided one of the most memorable moments of the Hollywood takeover, but the teams meet this weekend as equals rather than as Premier League hopefuls against plucky National League underdogs. It is a reminder of just how far Wrexham have come in such a short space of time. Familiar faces: Wilder accused Wrexham of using a “blanket bomb” approach when they lured attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare to North Wales in the summer. O’Hare has yet to take off at his new club despite some promising performances, but there would be no better way to kickstart his Wrexham career than by scoring against his former team this weekend.

Wilder accused Wrexham of using a “blanket bomb” approach when they lured attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare to North Wales in the summer. O’Hare has yet to take off at his new club despite some promising performances, but there would be no better way to kickstart his Wrexham career than by scoring against his former team this weekend. Defensive reshuffle: Max Cleworth is close to returning from injury and could be thrust straight back into the starting lineup. Wrexham have conceded just one goal when the academy graduate has been on the pitch this season and could turn to him to help shore up their leaky defense.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1–1 Wrexham

Sheffield United Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Chris Wilder could be without Patrick Bamford from the start against Wrexham. | FotMob

Wilder could make changes to his starting lineup as Sheffield United target a victory over Wrexham. The Blades could retain an unchanged backline, with Hamza Choudhury operating at right back, while Kalvin Phillips is expected to start in central midfield alongside Ollie Arblaster.

Patrick Bamford is a doubt after being forced off with an injury in the recent draw with Derby County, potentially opening the door for Jordan Ayew to come into the starting lineup. Tahith Chong and Ben Brereton Díaz are likely to retain their places out wide.

Sheffield United predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Cooper; Choudhury, Tanganga, Kitching, Burrows; Phillips, Arblaster; Chong, Cannon, Brereton Díaz; Ayew.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Sheffield United

Phil Parkinson could make two changes to his starting lineup. | FotMob

Parkinson could also freshen up his side as Wrexham look to return to winning ways this weekend. Even if Cleworth is available, the manager could stick with the same defensive lineup, with Joe Worrall likely to retain his place at the heart of the back three. Danny Imray could replace Issa Kaboré at right wing back.

Ben Sheaf should start alongside Matty James if fit, with Callum O’Hare operating in the attacking midfield role. Kieffer Moore is expected to continue up front alongside Sam Smith.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Sheffield United (3-4-1-2): Patterson; Hyam, Worrall, Doyle; Imray, James, Sheaf, Ekomié; O’Hare; Smith, Moore.

What Time Does Sheffield United vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Sheffield, England

Sheffield, England Stadium: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane Date: Friday, October 30

Friday, October 30 Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Sheffield United vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

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