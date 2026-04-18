Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All Stars Player Ratings: Miniminter Leads Epic Wembley Comeback

For the second year in a row, the YouTube All Stars bested Sidemen FC in a penalty shootout to win the 2026 Sidemen Charity Match.

The internet’s biggest stars took center stage at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, playing in the annual showpiece event where proceeds went to Brightside and M7 Education. An entertaining, back-and-forth contest unfolded in front of over 90,000 fans, who got to see 20 goals find the back of the net in the course of 90 minutes.

Deadlocked at 10–10, the two sides took part in a penalty shootout that ended with KSI’s YouTube All Stars claiming a 4–1 spot-kick victory to make it two consecutive wins for the team in red.

How the Game Unfolded at Wembley Stadium

The match was chaotic from the opening whistle at Wembley Stadium. Niko Omilana thought he gave Sidemen FC the early lead only to see his goal waved off in what appeared to be an incorrect offside decision.

The YouTube All Stars took advantage of the call and immediately responded with a goal of their own. Angry Ginge calmly headed home a corner to open the scoring in the seventh minute, but he was quickly upstaged by a sensational trivela goal from TBJZL to bring the score level.

Marlon then established Sidemen FC’s first lead in the 16th minute after a great drive forward in transition, but the real entertainment soon unfolded at the other end of the pitch. JasonTheWeen won a controversial penalty, but he saw his effort from the spot saved by xQc. The goalkeeper then shanked a goal kick seconds later, opening the door for Miniminter to send a finish straight through his legs to make it 2–2.

Seemingly out of solidarity, Sketch then wrongfully came off his line, leaving a gaping goal in front of ChrisMD, who easily chipped the keeper to give the Sidemen the lead. The momentum was on the hosts’ side and Jynxzi took full advantage, slotting home a first-time finish to make it 4–2 Sidemen FC in the 38th minute.

The players in red would not go down without a fight, though. ItalianBach soon pounced on a giveaway, turned and burned his marker and then sent a right-footed strike into the back of the net to get his side within one. Miniminter completed the comeback on the brink of halftime, bagging his second of the afternoon to make it 4–4.

It’s all tied up at half time pic.twitter.com/GfFevPYvqd — Sidemen (@Sidemen) April 18, 2026

Danny Aarons only needed three minutes after the restart to get on the scoresheet, scoring the YouTube All Stars’ third unanswered goal. Last year’s winners were soon in dreamland when NYKchazza made it 6–4 just two minutes later, his left-footed strike too much for xQc, whose botched save attempt earned groans from Wembley.

Once again, Sketch wouldn’t let his fellow goalkeeper be embarrassed alone. The streamer got two full hands on a penalty kick from Shabeel, but somehow threw the ball into his own net in the 54th minute. Zerkaa then found himself in the right place at the right time to slot home a calm finish with the side of his foot to make it 6–6.

Viewers got a brief moment to breathe before the next goal came in the 64th minute. Max Fosh mis-hit a bicycle kick that sent the ball right to the feet of his teammate WillNE, who buried a close-range finish to put the YouTube All Stars up 7–6. But Vikkstar answered right back at the other end of the pitch to make it 7–7.

The scoresheet got even longer in the 71st minute when AB unleashed a brilliant strike from the edge of the box to make it a Sidemen FC debut to remember. KSI came back to haunt his former team, though, when he curled home a right-footed effort that xQc undoubtedly should have saved.

Level at 8–8, the game was begging for a difference-maker, and Niko delivered. After being denied by the referees in the first half, he finally got his moment in the 77th minute. Then, Jynxzi finished off a lovely bit of skill from Arthur TV to put the hosts up 10–8.

YouTube All Stars were desperate for a response, and who else but Miniminter to answer the call? He bagged his hat trick in the 84th minute with a sublime strike from the top of the box. ItalianBach followed suit three minutes later with a tricky shot from distance to make it 10–10 and force a penalty shootout.

Led by manager Calfreezy, the YouTube All Stars buried all four of their penalty kicks while only ChrisMD could convert for Sidemen FC.

Sidemen Player Ratings vs. YouTube Allstars (4-4-2)

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

Player Rating GK: xQc 2.4/10 RB: AmineMaTue 5.0/10 CB: Wroetoshaw 5.7/10 CB: Marlon 8.4/10 LB: Deji 3.7/10 RM: LazarBeam 6.4/10 CM: Zerkaa 8.2/10 CM: ChrisMD 8.4/10 LM: TBJZL 7.6/10 ST: Vikkstar 7.5/10 ST: Niko Omilana 8.2/10 SUB: AB 7.0/10 SUB: Adapt 6.2/10 SUB: Shabeel 7.6/10 SUB: Arthur TV 9.4/10 SUB: Jynxzi 8.8/10 SUB: Lacy 6.2/10

YouTube All Stars Player Ratings vs. Sidemen (4-4-2)

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

Player Rating GK: Sketch 2.4/10 RB: JasonTheWeen 4.710 CB: AngryGinge13 8.4/10 CB: Mrwhosetheboss 4.3/10 LB: Danny Aarons 7.0/10 RM: CarryMinati 6.6/10 CM: Behzinga 6.3/10 CM: KSI 8.9/10 LM: Ibai 5.9/10 ST: StableRonaldo 5.8/10 ST: Miniminter 9.8/10 SUB: Max Fosh 7.9/10 SUB: NYKchazza 7.8/10 SUB: WillNE 7.5/10 SUB: George Clarke 6.6/10 SUB: ItalianBach 9.2/10 SUB: Squeezie 6.5/10

Player of the Match: Miniminter (YouTube All Stars)

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