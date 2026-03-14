Sir Jim Ratcliffe Makes Three-Word Admission on Michael Carrick’s Man Utd Job Prospects

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was full of praise for interim manager Michael Carrick, but stopped short of backing the boss for a permanent role.

“Not going there,” was Ratcliffe’s response when quizzed on Carrick’s job prospects by Sky Sports during an appearance at the Chinese GP in Shanghai.

The INEOS chief was, however, happy to shower Carrick with praise after an excellent start to life back in the Old Trafford dugout—a run of six wins from eight games has put United in control of the race for Champions League qualification.

“He’s doing an excellent job,” Ratcliffe added. “Yeah, absolutely.

“Clearly we’re thinking about [qualifying for the Champions League]. But there’s still seven or eight games to go. Still a while yet.”

Does Carrick Deserve Permanent Man Utd Job?

The true test lies in front of Carrick. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

When Carrick joined the club back in January, his greatest attribute was his familiarity with United. With 464 appearances for the Red Devils under his belt, he could remind the squad what it takes to represent the club better than most.

It always seemed short term, particularly given Carrick had just one senior position on his résumé at the time of his appointment. Three mixed years with Middlesbrough in the Championship rarely qualifies a manager for a job of this magnitude.

However, the results speak for themselves.

Carrick has laughed at suggestions of “steadying the ship” and has instead got United firing on all cylinders early on, forcing his way into the conversation for United’s next permanent manager. His reputation has flown through the roof during his two-month spell at Old Trafford.

Winning every game until the end of the season would have been the dream, but if anything, the way things have played out is arguably better for Carrick when it comes to proving his credentials. We have seen the big wins early doors–Manchester City and Arsenal both fell in the first two weeks—but a first defeat against Newcastle United provides the ultimate test for the inexperienced boss.

How Carrick responds to a setback and gets United back on track will likely tell us more about his credentials than a streak of consistent victories, and club officials will be watching incredibly closely.

It was recently reported that Carrick has been set the challenge of leading United to Champions League qualification.

A spot in the Premier League’s top four—or perhaps top five—may be enough to convince United to hand out a permanent contract to Carrick who, while always keeping his cards close to his chest, has never shied away from his desire to remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.

Who Else Could Man Utd Turn to?

Roberto De Zerbi is thought to be interested. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Carrick, his temporary contract with United will end during a summer in which plenty of big-name managerial targets are expected to be available.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, a known target for the Red Devils, is believed to be keen on the job, while Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already confirmed his own departure from Selhurst Park.

Unai Emery of Aston Villa is also reported to be under consideration alongside Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola—two managers who could possibly be lured away with the promise of a high-profile post.

Julian Nagelsmann, another long-term target, is under contract with Germany until 2028 but is another who may be tempted back into club football after this summer’s World Cup comes to a close.

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