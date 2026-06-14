Six Marc Cucurella Replacements for Chelsea to Consider—Ranked

Chelsea are not normally a club which requires encouragement to sign players.

Yet, should Marc Cucurella’s reported move to Real Madrid come to pass, Xabi Alonso would be left with only one senior left back on his roster; Jorrel Hato. The talented Dutchman grew into his debut season in west London but it would be an odd decision to not buy any competition for a starting spot which he hadn’t even wrestled off Cucurella.

Alonso is thought to have more sway in Chelsea’s recruitment process after the ever expanding pool of sporting directors oversaw a disastrous 10th-place Premier League finish last season. Here’s some potential names the incoming coach could be casting his eye over.

6. Myles Lewis-Skelly

The ’pure profit’ may be tempting for Arsenal. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Myles Lewis-Skelly is exactly the type of versatile, silky, ball-centric player that would suit Alonso. Chelsea also have a history of poaching Arsenal’s homegrown left-back talents.



However, any deal would be costly given the teenager’s lengthy contract and Arsenal’s apparent reluctance to part ways.

5. Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall has overcome serious injury. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In Italy, they have the expression, La minestra riscaldata non è mai buona, reheated soup never tastes as good. But an offer to return to Chelsea may be more tasty than what is already staring back at Lewis Hall on the table at Newcastle United.



The former Blues academy graduate left west London for the north east of England in 2023, blossoming into a well-rounded defender who offers creativity and solidity. Newcastle, as a collective, have not mirrored Hall’s rise and managed to finish even lower than Chelsea last term.



It remains to be seen if Alonso would want to tempt Hall back south, but he wouldn’t be the first gem Chelsea bought back after initially letting go.

4. Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson is a potential option this summer. | Harry How/FIFA/Getty Images

During the 2024–25 season, Antonee Robinson became the first Fulham player to ever register 10 Premier League assists in a single campaign. The tireless force of nature was just as productive defensively, earning a squall of links to some of the division’s elite. Yet, Robinson hasn’t created a top-flight goal for any teammate since February 2025.



Knee surgery last summer derailed Robinson’s start to the 2025–26 campaign, which largely served as a setting for the U.S. international to work his way back to full health ahead of a home World Cup. Now fit and firing once again, Robinson’s stock is back on the rise—so much so that Manchester United are reportedly sniffing around.



At 28, the hard running fullback is older than the talents which Chelsea have typically targeted under BlueCo. Given the struggles an exceedingly young squad has suffered through in recent years, some experience wouldn’t go amiss.

3. Arsène Kouassi

Arsène Kouassi is a prolific provider. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Less than two years ago, Arsène Kouassi was still playing in France’s third tier. It’s been a prodigious rise for the 22-year-old who took Ligue 1 by storm last season. Chiefly operating as a wingback in Lorient’s 3-4-2-1 system, Kouassi’s prolific creative verve was a big reason why the newly promoted outfit finished in such a comfortable 10th place upon their return to the top flight.



Kouassi racked up an impressive six assists, a tally surpassed by only one other defender in the French top flight. If Alonso is to experiment with a back-three formation at Chelsea, Kouassi could be an ideal outlet down the left.

2. Federico Dimarco

Federico Dimarco is an elite option. | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

“When you do well in soccer, you’re a fenomeno,” Federico Dimarco mused earlier this year. “When you don’t do well, you’re c---.” Right now, the Italy international is emphatically the former.



Dimarco’s staggering individual campaign down Inter’s left saw him crowned Serie A’s Most Valuable Player, an award which had never previously been won by a defender. Yet, Dimarco’s game is only partially about defending; the set-piece specialist tormented opposition rearguards with an unrelenting torrent of balls into the box, racking up a staggering 18 assists (as well as seven goals for himself).



There is only one year left on his contract and while Inter are hopeful of swiftly extending that deal, Chelsea could try to turn the head of this humble playmaker.

1. Nathaniel Brown

Nathaniel Brown is part of a new German generation. | Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If Chelsea are to strike a deal for the feverishly sought after Eintracht Frankfurt flyer, they best act quickly. Not only is there a jostling queue of suitors already forming behind Nathaniel Brown, but Frankfurt would be well within their rights to crank up his price tag with each impressive performance for Germany at the World Cup.



Brown added a few more million to his valuation with a well-taken goal in Friday’s 7–1 thumping of Curaçao.

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