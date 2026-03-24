Six Possible Destinations for Mohamed Salah Following Shock Liverpool Departure

Egyptian international Mohamed Salah bid farewell to Liverpool on Tuesday, announcing his departure from the club at the end of the season.

The star attacker, who signed from Roma in 2017, will depart Anfield after nine years. During that time, Salah has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances to date, leading the Reds to two Premier League titles and a Champions League title. He also has four Premier League Golden Boots to his name.

Just minutes after Salah posted an emotional goodbye on social media, Liverpool confirmed the announcement.

So, what comes next for the star player? “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season,” Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas said, per Fabrizio Romano. “This also means that no one else knows.”

Here, Sports Illustrated explores potential destinations for Salah.

MLS Beckons for Salah

Lionel Messi joined MLS in 2023. | Dustin Markland/Getty Images

Salah’s departure came just hours after Atlético Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann signed to Orlando City, set to depart La Liga after over 15 years to join the MLS side as its newest Designated Player following the 2026 World Cup.

Griezmann, 35, is just the latest soccer legend to make the leap over the pond as his career nears its final years. Could 33-year-old Salah be the next?

Liverpool beat reporter James Pearce actually gave credence to an MLS transfer for Salah back in February. “The MLS is another possible destination for him,” Pearce said onThe Athletic’sWalk On podcast. “It’s been suggested to me that actually is more appealing in many ways than the Saudi Pro League.”

The U.S.’s top flight has grown exponentially over the past decade, especially since the arrival of Argentine legend Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in 2023. Set to the co-host the World Cup this summer, the sport will only continue to attract new supporters in the U.S.

San Diego FC, backed by Egyptian and British billionaire Mohamed Mansour, appears the most likely landing spot for Salah. Hirving Lozano’s expected exit this summer could prove the catalyst for a DP spot to open up for the Liverpool legend.

The Saudi Pro League Could Be Too Hard to Resist

Cristiano Ronaldo debuted in the Saudi Pro League in 2023. | FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFPGetty Images

Salah could also make the transfer to Saudi Arabia, where he would be paid far more than by any MLS team. For comparison, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr, earns a base salary of over $200 million annually, whereas Messi earns a base salary of $12 million.

Salah reportedly has interest from Al Hilal, according to Daily Mail last week, as well as NEOM SC and Al-Qadsiah, per reports from Ben Jacobs in December.

Al Ittihad previously failed with a $200 million bid on deadline day in the summer 2023 for the forward, and they previously revisited their interest last summer as well. After the departure of Karim Benzema in the winter transfer window, the Saudi Pro League giants are in the market for a new face of the league.

Galatasaray a Worthy Alternative

Victor Osimhen could use another big name to help out at Galatasaray. | Burak Kara/UEFA/Getty Images

Although Salah is expected to leave Europe for a new chapter of his career, there is always the chance he stays on the continent and continues playing Champions League soccer. In that case, Galatasaray would be the logical next destination for the 33-year-old.

The Turkish giants have a long-standing reputation for attracting superstar talent—Wesley Sneijder, Didier Drogba, Mauro Icardi, a young Franck Ribéry (yes, really), and more recently Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sané, who have helped turn the club into a genuine Champions League force.

Salah would fit perfectly into that tradition, and he would no doubt be worshipped by Gala’s famously passionate fanbase. Considering the club could supposedly fund a winter switch for Lionel Messi, it apparently has enough capital to bring another aging, left-footed right winger to Türkiye.

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