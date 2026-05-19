Six Right Backs Real Madrid Could Sign to Replace Dani Carvajal This Summer

It’s officially over. Dani Carvajal will leave Real Madrid this summer.

A disappointing final season aside, the 34-year-old exits as one of the club’s true all-time greats. No man has lifted more Champions League trophies than his six and very few defenders have ever ranked higher than he did in the Ballon d’Or standings (fourth in 2024).

Carvajal’s departure will leave another hole in the Madrid leadership that needs to be replaced, while the roster is also now looking particularly light on right backs.

Some reports suggest that incoming manager José Mourinho has already asked for the position to be among those strengthened in the summer transfer window, in order to provide cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here are six names who could be in Real Madrid’s thinking as the club looks to move on from the Carvajal era.

1. Amar Dedic

Amar Dedić has done well for Mourinho’s Benfica. | Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images

A man Mourinho knows well, 23-year-old Bosnia international Dedić may not be a household name but he has impressed at Benfica with his two-way capabilities during an unbeaten season in the Portuguese top tier.



A summer signing from Red Bull Salzburg, Dedić’s qualities have also attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City in recent months.



He is under contract in Lisbon until 2030 and has a reported release clause of €50 million ($58 million).

2. Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer is a versatile option. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Laimer has been a regular for Bayern Munich over the last three seasons and is able to play on either side of the backline, as well as in midfield. However, his future in Bavaria is uncertain with his contract set to expire in 2027.



Bayern board member Uli Hoeneß fired shots at the Austrian over his reported salary expectations recently amid contract renewal talks, alerting Europe to the possibility of the 28-year-old’s upcoming availability.



It would not be the first time Madrid have poached an Austrian from Bayern.

3. Santiago Mouriño

Mouriño has excelled for Villarreal this season. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Could there be a Mourinho and a Mouriño at Madrid this summer?



One of the defensive stars in La Liga this season, Mouriño has shone for Champions League-qualified Villarreal, having made the step up from Alavés.



The 24-year-old Uruguayan is capable at center back and right back, while only two players have made more tackles all season than the duel monster’s 100.



The uncompromising defender—once contracted to Atlético Madrid—was sent off at the Bernabéu back in October.

4. Jon Aramburu

Jon Aramburu is one of La Liga’s top young defenders. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The man with the second-most tackles in La Liga in 2025–26, Venezuela international Aramburu also ranks in the league’s top 10 for interceptions.



The 23-year-old has been a near ever-present for Real Sociedad this season and is one of the league’s most consistent defensive full backs over the past couple of years.



His contract, which expires in 2030, has a €60 million ($70 million) buyout.

5. Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro has 16 caps for Spain. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

A far more attacking profile, 26-year-old Porro has been mentioned in connection with a number of clubs ahead of the summer’s transfer window and could be someone Madrid explore, amid Tottenham Hotspur’s travails.



Even if Spurs avoid relegation, the former Girona man could well be up for grabs for the right price.



Asked directly about playing for Madrid one day, back in March, Porro—a boyhood Los Blancos fan—told Cadena Ser: “When you're little, you dream a lot of things, but on a day-to-day basis I think about my reality, and when you think about playing for the best teams in the world, you know that you still have things to improve.”

6. Diogo Dalot

Dalot has become an important player for Manchester United. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

A name long linked with Madrid, Dalot has enjoyed one of his more impressive seasons for Manchester United, while he remains a regular for the Portugal national team.



The 27-year-old would represent a far more experienced option for Mourinho and Madrid than some other names.



Capable on either side, Dalot has a level of athleticism shaped by years of Premier League intensity and there are few who get up and down as the pitch well.



With just two years left on his United contract, he would surely be classed as ‘gettable.’

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