‘End of an Era’—Social Media Reacts to Mohamed Salah’s Unexpected Liverpool Exit
Bombshell news rocked the Premier League on Tuesday as it was announced the Mohamed Salah era at Liverpool will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.
Liverpool released a statement confirming, “Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season.”
Salah himself posted an emotional farewell video on social media, full of clips of his illustrious achievements with the Reds. The Egyptian started by saying, “Unfortunately, the time has come [to leave Liverpool],” and finished his video revealing that, “because of all of you [Liverpool fans], I will never walk alone.“
Since landing at Anfield in the summer of 2017, Salah has built a legacy as one of the greatest players to wear Liverpool’s jersey. The Egyptian helped the Reds conquer two Premier League titles and a Champions League, scoring over 250 goals in the process.
Given the magnitude of the news, social media promptly exploded. Here’s some of the best instant reactions to Salah’s impending exit.
Salah: One of the All-Time Premier League Greats
Although it’s true Salah has endured a subpar season for his lofty standards, there’s no denying the fact he’s been nothing short of a dominant force from the moment he set foot on Anfield’s grass. Upon news of his exit, people were quick to point out he’s not just one of Liverpools greatest ever players, but one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.
The End Of An Era
Salah’s exit is the latest significant departure Liverpool fans have endured in recent years. Prominent figures that defined Liverpool’s most successful era of the 21st century, such as Jürgen Klopp, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold are no longer with the club. Salah’s departure is perhaps the biggest of them all, a move that marks the end of a glorious chapter in Liverpool‘s history.
But in many ways, Salah’s exit also marks the end of an era for the Premier League and the sport in general as well.
Sheer Sadness From Liverpool Fans
Dealing with the departures of club legends that delivered so much consistent success is never an easy task. Understandably, Liverpool fans appear absolutely distraught at the news of Salah’s impending exit.
Rivals Delight, But Also Pay Their Respects
It wasn’t just Liverpool supporters that reacted to the news; rival fans from across the Premier League landscape took to social media to delight on the departure of a player that tormented their favorite clubs for the better part of a decade. Still, with Salah’s time in England’s top-flight coming to an end, even rival supporters couldn’t deny the lasting legacy of a player that earned their respect.
As much respect as Salah earned from rival clubs across the division, there’s one team in particular that didn’t show the Egyptian much grace after news broke of his departure: Everton. The Blue side from Merseyside held no punches when reacting to the news.
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Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.