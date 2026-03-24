‘End of an Era’—Social Media Reacts to Mohamed Salah’s Unexpected Liverpool Exit

Bombshell news rocked the Premier League on Tuesday as it was announced the Mohamed Salah era at Liverpool will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.

Liverpool released a statement confirming, “Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season.”

Salah himself posted an emotional farewell video on social media, full of clips of his illustrious achievements with the Reds. The Egyptian started by saying, “Unfortunately, the time has come [to leave Liverpool],” and finished his video revealing that, “because of all of you [Liverpool fans], I will never walk alone.“

Since landing at Anfield in the summer of 2017, Salah has built a legacy as one of the greatest players to wear Liverpool’s jersey. The Egyptian helped the Reds conquer two Premier League titles and a Champions League, scoring over 250 goals in the process.

Given the magnitude of the news, social media promptly exploded. Here’s some of the best instant reactions to Salah’s impending exit.

Salah: One of the All-Time Premier League Greats

Although it’s true Salah has endured a subpar season for his lofty standards, there’s no denying the fact he’s been nothing short of a dominant force from the moment he set foot on Anfield’s grass. Upon news of his exit, people were quick to point out he’s not just one of Liverpools greatest ever players, but one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

281 - Mohamed Salah has 189 goals and 92 assists in 310 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, the most goals and assists combined any player has for a single club in Premier League history. King. pic.twitter.com/GIzaP3hojp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 24, 2026

Most goal involvements at a single stadium in Premier League history:



• 152 — Mohamed Salah (Anfield)

• 151 — Thierry Henry (Highbury)

• 151 — Wayne Rooney (Old Trafford)



{@Squawka} pic.twitter.com/oeWJOZAJP1 — Goals Side (@goalsside) March 24, 2026

3 *legendary level* seasons in 2017/18, 2021/22 & 2024/25 with 5 other world class seasons in between.His 2024/25 season was the best ever season from a PL attacker. He came as a lightning quick winger then became an all-round creative & goalscoring monster. Mo Salah = greatness. pic.twitter.com/o2f7TUMx53 — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 24, 2026

1 - Since 2017-18, Mohamed Salah ranks 1st in the Premier League for:



Goals (189)

Assists (92)

Open Play Chances Created (534)

Shots (1,104)

Shots on Target (480)

Touches in the Opposition Box (2,717)



Relentless. pic.twitter.com/otckuGXw8j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 24, 2026

Nothing is more undeniable than the record 3 PFA awards. Completely voted for by fellow PL players — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) March 24, 2026

how do you even start by replacing this pic.twitter.com/D10CmFSJsc — J7 (@lfcJ7_) March 24, 2026

It will be decades before we see another player put up the numbers Salah has for this club. Literally decades — LFCJ (@NOTLFCJ__) March 24, 2026

Salah was holding back real tears in that farewell message. Truly one of the modern greats, for the club and the league. — Zito (@_Zeets) March 24, 2026

The End Of An Era

Salah’s exit is the latest significant departure Liverpool fans have endured in recent years. Prominent figures that defined Liverpool’s most successful era of the 21st century, such as Jürgen Klopp, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold are no longer with the club. Salah’s departure is perhaps the biggest of them all, a move that marks the end of a glorious chapter in Liverpool‘s history.

They had some fun together. pic.twitter.com/yolLdQMtCH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 24, 2026

End of an era. Chapter closed. 😤 pic.twitter.com/h2d6FFdDKM — Goals Side (@goalsside) March 24, 2026

And then there were three 🥹💔 pic.twitter.com/bQ5s7dQI8H — 𝗦𝗮𝗺☆ (@LFC_Sam__) March 24, 2026

We’ve lost Mane, Hendo, Firmino, Klopp, Trent and Salah in consecutive years pic.twitter.com/G2veCwfUAo — J7 (@lfcJ7_) March 24, 2026

Mo Salah leaving Liverpool. It is the right time. But what a signing. What a player. End of an era. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) March 24, 2026

2022: Mane

2023: Firmino

2024: Klopp

2025: Trent

2026: Mo Salah

pic.twitter.com/tSoc1R1doW — Tandy (@LFC_Tandy) March 24, 2026

Bobby Firmino (2015-2023) 🇧🇷

362 apps, 111 goals, 72 assists



Sadio Mané (2016-2022) 🇸🇳

269 apps, 120 goals, 38 assists



Mo Salah (2017-2026) 🇪🇬

435 apps, 255 goals, 119 assists (so far)



The best trio in Premier League history. 🔱 pic.twitter.com/eTLojYV6js — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) March 24, 2026

But in many ways, Salah’s exit also marks the end of an era for the Premier League and the sport in general as well.

Just like that they’re all gone💔💔 pic.twitter.com/i5m3dxSIjn — ☔️🫧☔️ #22 #6 out (@Sp1thfc) March 24, 2026

Salah, De Bruyne, and Son gone in the past 2 seasons.



Feels like an end of an era. — B. (@InvertTheWing) March 24, 2026

TWO PREMIER LEAGUE GREATS, AN UNFORGETTABLE ERA OFFICIALLY COMES TO AN END. pic.twitter.com/nUGTUQHG9e — Tony (@Oghener0) March 24, 2026

No Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Mohammed Salah and Potentially Pep Guardiola. The face of the league is Erling Haaland by default and that’s dark. La Liga just became the front runners again ….. — trev (@trevsenpaii) March 24, 2026

Mo Salah.

Toni Kroos.

Wayne Rooney.

Robin Van Persie.

Mesut Ozil.

Franck Ribery.

Arjen Robben.

Gerard Pique.

David Silva.

Yaya Toure.

Cesc Fabregas.

Gareth Bale.

Eden Hazard.

Higuain.

Sergio Aguero.

Tevez.

Fernando Torres.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



All gone, we are getting old. pic.twitter.com/3c9yYGHYqK — Mod (@CFCMods) March 24, 2026

Sheer Sadness From Liverpool Fans

Dealing with the departures of club legends that delivered so much consistent success is never an easy task. Understandably, Liverpool fans appear absolutely distraught at the news of Salah’s impending exit.

This is the worst day of my life https://t.co/lIZy6RyhS8 — 🥤 (@TheImmortalKop) March 24, 2026

Is it a valid reason to take time off work regarding the news about Mohamed Salah?



Asking for me. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 24, 2026

Got a grown man crying in his car, cheers Mo — - (@JoshLFC1909) March 24, 2026

I thought Firmino’s goodbye was tough and I thought Klopp’s goodbye was tough, but man, 24 May 2026 is going to be something else. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) March 24, 2026

think i speak for everyone when i say am not prepared for life after mo salah — ً (@capvirgvl) March 24, 2026

Salah changed the entire perception of our club, he turned us into the club others wanted to join and become legends at & gave most of us the happiest moments we’ve witnessed.



They’re gonna talk about him for the next 100 years and that’s the bare minimum — A🤾🏽‍♂️ (@Akzyy) March 24, 2026

the joy this man has brought me. irreplaceable pic.twitter.com/njtnvBf8Ov — ً (@capvirgvl) March 24, 2026

Rivals Delight, But Also Pay Their Respects

It wasn’t just Liverpool supporters that reacted to the news; rival fans from across the Premier League landscape took to social media to delight on the departure of a player that tormented their favorite clubs for the better part of a decade. Still, with Salah’s time in England’s top-flight coming to an end, even rival supporters couldn’t deny the lasting legacy of a player that earned their respect.

like when the villain finally dies in a movie any everyone realises he was actually a good dude, never forgot how many times this dude embarrassed us https://t.co/FYAtfTepwv — ☔️ 🇮🇹 (@12_AVFC) March 24, 2026

He ruined my life several times but the premier league will miss a superstar



Legend pic.twitter.com/w2lxOKqNhA — (fan) Trey (@UTDTrey) March 24, 2026

My favourite opp. It was a pleasure pic.twitter.com/7K5fOmnMQY — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) March 24, 2026

Thank god for that, we might stand a chance against them now. What an incredible player, man - a true Premier League legend. https://t.co/FlaGxVpMVJ — Magpie Media (@MagpieMediaX) March 24, 2026

Liverpool fans going through the same rollercoaster of emotions as City fans when KDB announced his departure. And on behalf of every City fan, we must warn you that it won’t get any easier as time goes by. Just appreciate and cherish every moment you have left together. — Real Talk Manchester City (@RealTalkMCFC) March 24, 2026

Without question one of the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League.



What makes the PL the best league is that the best players play in it and Salah fits that perfectly



He will be missed but the Premier League is richer because of his time here



Farewell, Mo 🙌 https://t.co/MvU5eJsvgm — WH Fan Place (@WestHamPlace) March 24, 2026

As much respect as Salah earned from rival clubs across the division, there’s one team in particular that didn’t show the Egyptian much grace after news broke of his departure: Everton. The Blue side from Merseyside held no punches when reacting to the news.

🚨BREAKING NEWS



In honour of Mo Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, Liverpool are retiring the penalty spot at Anfield.



More news to follow…. pic.twitter.com/BzkiFnIpsM — Lea (@Lea_EFC) March 24, 2026

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