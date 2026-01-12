‘Undermining Authority’—Social Media Reacts to Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid Exit
Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso have gone their separate ways after a complicated start of the 2025–26 season and in the immediate aftermath of losing Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.
Alonso managed 34 games during his seven months in charge of Real Madrid, exiting the club with a record of 24 wins, four draws and six losses. Although the results were far from dismal, Alonso failed to deliver convincing performances and widespread rumors of turmoil within the dressing room didn’t help his cause.
A run of just two wins in eight matches towards the end of 2025 firmly put Alonso on the hot seat. Finally, defeat at the hands of Barcelona turned out to be the final nail in the coffin of the Spanish boss.
Instantly after Real Madrid announced they had mutually agreed to part ways with Alonso, social media went into an absolute frenzy. Here’s some of the best reactions of Real Madrid’s managerial change.
Good Riddance, Alonso
Plenty of Real Madrid fans were never really sold on the rigid tactical approach Alonso tried to install upon arrival last summer. Although results were relatively strong, Los Blancos looked like a disjointed side that didn’t produce the type of performances they achieved during the magical times they enjoyed under Alonso’s predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti. This was evidenced by the reactions of fans after the defeat to Barcelona in the final just a day prior to Alonso’s exit.
The decision to part ways with Alonso less than 24 hours after the final was cause for celebration for a number of Real Madrid fans.
The Blame Isn’t on Alonso
While they were some that celebrated Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid’s dugout, there were plenty of others that feel like he never stood a chance to succeed. The toxicity within Real Madrid’s locker room—historically dominated by star players—was too much for Alonso to overcome in the eyes of many, with some even suggesting world-class stars undermined the manager.
Alvaro Arbeloa Immediately Named Alonso Successor
Mere minutes after Real Madrid announced Alonso was departing as manager, the club immediately appointed former player and Real Madrid Castilla manager Álvaro Arbeloa as his replacement. Just like the decision to part ways with Alonso was controversial, the appointment of Arbeloa as his successor had a mixed reaction.
Barcelona Victory Lap
It didn’t take long for Barcelona fans to rejoice amid the turmoil and unstable situation their bitter rivals now face. Ever since Hansi Flick arrived at Barcelona’s dugout in the summer of 2024, the Catalans have dominated Real Madrid, beating them in four out of five Clásicos in that span, including three finals. In that same timeframe, Real Madrid have now let go of both Ancelotti and Alonso, something that Blaugrana fans are taking immense pleasure from.