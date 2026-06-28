South Africa vs. Canada—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
The 73rd game of the 2026 World Cup sees the round of 32 underway at SoFi Stadium.
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TOBY CUDWORTH
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.