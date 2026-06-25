South Africa vs. South Korea—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

South Korea and South Africa meet in a decisive Group A clash, with the latter on the brink of yet another early World Cup exit after collecting just one point from its opening two games.

In order to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in its history, South Africa must realistically beat South Korea in its final group match—but that will be no easy task.

The Koreans are the stronger side on paper, boasting attacking quality in Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, while Bafana Bafana has been dealt a major setback with two key suspensions. Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane will play no further part in the group stage.

Anything other than defeat will be enough to secure South Korea’s place in the next round.

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