South Korea vs. Czechia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

South Korea and Czechia have met just three times in their history, with all encounters coming in friendly matches during the Czech Republic era.

This time, however, the stakes are significantly higher as they meet for the second match of the 2026 World Cup.

On paper, South Korea enter as the clear favorite. The Taegeuk Warriors were dominant throughout AFC qualifying, going unbeaten and conceding very few goals on their way to the finals. Czechia, by contrast, had a far more difficult route, only just booking their place via the playoffs after dramatic penalty shootout wins over the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

South Korea also boasts a superior World Cup record, having qualified for every edition since 1986. Czechia, meanwhile, returns to the tournament for the first time since 2006, meaning experience at this level is weighted more heavily toward Hong Myung-bo’s side.

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