Spain launches its World Cup campaign against debutants Cabo Verde in Atlanta on Monday evening, aiming for a repeat of 2010.

’Tiki-Taka’ thrust La Roja to World Cup glory in South Africa 16 years ago, with its global conquest arriving in the middle of back-to-back European championships. The start of potentially another dominant cycle kicked off in Germany two summers ago, when Luis de la Fuente’s side handsomely triumphed at Euro 2024.

Qualifying was easy for Spain, and it headed into the tournament as one of the favorites. Being placed in a tame Group H has certainly helped its cause.

Meanwhile, this set to be some welcome to World Cup soccer for Cabo Verde. The ten-island African archipelago edged out Cameroon in qualifying to make the expanded tournament, with cool uncle Bubista leading a group of unknown talents to North America this summer.

The team couldn’t have asked for a stiffer test first up, but the Blue Sharks will doubtless relish every moment of a maiden World Cup experience.

Spain vs. Cabo Verde Score Prediction

La Roja Coast Against Debutants

Spain will be out to put on a show in Atlanta. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, this is the first head-to-head meeting between Spain and Cabo Verde. It looks like a mismatch on paper, with Spain overwhelmingly superior, but you’d be foolish to completely write off Bubista’s spirited team.

It’ll take lots of good fortune and a minor miracle for the Blue Sharks to walk away with anything on Monday. Still, Bubista will hope there are at least signs of encouragement for the rest of the group stage. Cabo Verde has much more of a chance against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

The dynamic of this bout is predictable, with Spain monopolizing possession and attempting to pry Cabo Verde open. Spanish control should limit the number of counterattacking moments Bubista’s side do enjoy, but the hydration breaks does offer two more opportunities for respite.

Spain’s form : La Roja picked up draws against Iraq and Egypt in two of its previous three outings, but it is also unbeaten (excluding penalty shootouts) since March 22, 2024.

: La Roja picked up draws against Iraq and Egypt in two of its previous three outings, but it is also unbeaten (excluding penalty shootouts) since March 22, 2024. Rankings difference: Cabo Verde is not the lowest-ranked nation at the World Cup, but there‘s still a mammoth disparity in talent between the two teams. The Blues Sharks sit 67th in FIFA‘s rankings, while Spain is second.

Cabo Verde is not the lowest-ranked nation at the World Cup, but there‘s still a mammoth disparity in talent between the two teams. The Blues Sharks sit 67th in FIFA‘s rankings, while Spain is second. Wingers available: Spain would probably be fine with a third-string outfit in Atlanta, but the team has been boosted by the returns of its dynamic wing pairing, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, for the start of the tournament. They supply the thrills and complement Spanish control majestically, with Yamal perhaps the best player in the world right now.

Prediction: Spain 4–0 Cabo Verde

Luis de la Fuente could go strong against Cabo Verde. | Sports Illustrated

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams worked tremendously well together at Euro 2024, but they haven’t occupied the same field too much since. Injuries have particularly hurt Williams, while Yamal has been dealing with a hamstring issue.

Both, though, have returned to training at just the right time. With them available, De la Fuente must decide whether to use the pairing from the outset or take a more cautious stance. The latter is probably the route he should go down, but Yamal and Williams will be desperate to play.

Elsewhere, Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to lead Spain’s attack up front, while goalkeeper Unai Simón has so far retained the loyalty of the manager. David Raya and Joan García are waiting in the wings.

Rodri’s fitness will be worth monitoring in midfield, given his injury struggles this year. Fabián Ruiz had also been dealing with a complicated knee injury throughout the spring.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Cabo Verde (4-2-3-1): Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal. Williams.

Cabo Verde Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Cabo Verde will be playing its first ever World Cup game. | Sports Illustrated

Cabo Verde has leaned into its diaspora to build a roster that’s already made history. There are plenty of elder statesmen, with goalkeeper Vozinha and captain Ryan Mendes two of the most important.

Dailon Livramento is perhaps the most talented player at Bubista’s disposal and is the man most likely to hurt the Spaniards on Monday. Livramento, who has struggled at club level over the past two years, was the joint-leading scorer in qualifying with four goals.

Recruited from LinkedIn, Roberto Lopes is in contention to start in defnese, but he may have to wait to make his World Cup bow.

Cabo Verde predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-2-3-1): Vozinha; Cabral, Costa, Diney, Joao Paulo; Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Semedo; Livramento.

Pick Your World Cup XIs!

What Time Does Spain vs. Cabo Verde Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Monday, June 15

: Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (JOR)

How to Watch Spain vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream

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