Spanish Referees Wage War Against Real Madrid President With Formal Complaint

The Spanish Association of Football Referees (AESAF) have filed formal complaints against Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid TV in an effort to “combat any manifestation of violence, harassment or discrediting of refereeing.”

The action comes in the wake of yet another public attack on Spanish referees from Pérez, who spent a large portion of his emergency press conference two weeks ago taking aim at the officials, as well as journalists and those in power at La Liga and Barcelona.

It was largely nothing new from the divisive Spaniard, but Spain’s Referees’ Union is fighting back against his continued accusations of corruption. “Complaints have been filed, respectively, against Mr. Pérez and against Real Madrid TV and Real Madrid CF, in line with AESAF’s institutional policy of defending the dignity, integrity, and protection of Spanish referees,” the referees stated in a press release.

“The Association believes that the repeated public statements, as well as the continued dissemination of content that systematically questions or discredits the refereeing community, contribute to undermining the climate of respect necessary for the proper conduct of sporting activity and may foster situations of tension, hostility or violence toward referees.

“To protect those who perform refereeing duties and ensure they can carry out their work in an environment of safety, respect, and coexistence. We reaffirm our commitment to using legal and institutional channels as a tool to combat any manifestation of violence, harassment, or discrediting of refereeing.”

What Exactly Did Pérez Say?

Florentino Pérez targeted referees at the press conference. | Dennis Agyeman/AFP7/Getty Images

Thousands tuned in to Pérez’s rare press conference back on May 12, thinking the president would shed some light on Real Madrid’s dismal season. There was speculation he would also confirm the expected arrival of José Mourinho, or at least touch on the headline-grabbing altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Yet Pérez stuck to the same song he’s been singing for years, accusing Spanish referees of bias against Los Blancos and bringing up the infamous Negreira case, alleging Barcelona bribed former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) refereeing committee José María Enríquez Negreira.

Pérez asserted there is “systemic corruption” among Spanish referees that all ties back to the Negreira case, which he called “the biggest corruption case in football history.” The 79-year-old then promised the club is “compiling a 500-page dossier” to send to UEFA regarding the conspiracy.

Taking it a step further, Pérez claimed seven league titles “were stolen” from Real Madrid over the course of his reign, with last season the most recent example headlined by referee José Luis Munuera Montero giving Jude Bellingham a straight red card for cursing.

What Role Does RMTV Play?

RMTV furthers the club’s interests. | Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The complaint also mentions RMTV, the club’s official television network. Real Madrid routinely use the platform to highlight what they believe are refereeing errors, sometimes making compilation videos to put officials on blast.

Last season, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears ahead of the Copa del Rey final over a RMTV video which highlighted the “incredible difference” in his decisions refereeing Barcelona games compared to Real Madrid games.

“Look, we are talking a lot about Real Madrid TV videos and it is truth that it is a lot of media attention about it, but I am going to give you a few samples of things that are happening to colleagues and then you give me your opinion about it,” he said.

“When your child goes to school and is told their father is a thief by other kids, that's really tough ... that's really tough and I won't wish that to anybody.”

The war between the club and referees was brewing long before last season’s Copa del Rey final, though, and it persists long after. With Barcelona also threatening legal action against Real Madrid, the biggest powers in Spanish soccer could soon be fighting battles not just on the pitch, but in the courtroom.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC