Steven Gerrard: Liverpool Are Struggling Without Trent Alexander-Arnold
Steven Gerrard believes the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expert distribution has contributed to Liverpool’s struggles across the current campaign.
Alexander-Arnold felt the ire of Liverpool supporters last summer after running down his contract with his boyhood club prior to his Real Madrid move, with the Reds earning just €10 million (£8.4 million, $11.3 million) from the transfer.
The right back has endured a nightmarish start to his Madrid career, however, playing just 11 times since the summer’s Club World Cup as a result of two lengthy absences—the Englishman is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Liverpool have also struggled in 2025–26 amid a disastrous defence of their Premier League crown and the departure of Alexander-Arnold has been sorely felt. The 27-year-old’s defensive lapses have not been missed, but the absence of his unrivalled creativity has affected Arne Slot’s squad.
‘Predictable’ Liverpool Struggling Without Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool icon Gerrard, who turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabéu during his playing days, has claimed his former side have become “predictable” in their attacking play without Alexander-Arnold, while also questioning whether the defender’s move to Spain was the right decision.
“I’m gutted he’s left. I think we miss him,” Gerrard told The Smith Brothers Podcast. “I think we’ve become a little bit predictable going side to side and we’re not really opening teams up where it’s one pass or one bit of magic and teams were petrified when he was on the ball.
“So if I had it my way from a fan’s point of view and also I’ve said it before, I’m not sure it was the right thing for him.”
Alexander-Arnold provided 12 goal contributions for Liverpool across all competitions last season, taking his tally for the club to an astonishing 23 goals and 92 assists from right back. The England international’s masterful distribution from deep areas and pinpoint deliveries into the penalty box were integral to how the Reds functioned.
Liverpool would have certainly benefitted from such ingenuity this term given their struggles in both boxes, although their defensive deficiencies have been their greatest barrier to success.