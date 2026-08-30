‘Strange’—Argentina Star Slams FIFA Ban for World Cup Brawl

FIFA handed punishments to multiple Argentina players last week for their involvement in the intense brawl that took place on the pitch after the 2026 World Cup final. Midfielder Leandro Paredes was served the worst of them though, a 10-match ban he has since called “excessive” while also questioning the “strange” decision to punish his Spanish counterpart, Gavi.

The 32-year-old was widely considered the main villain of the heated affair that took place at MetLife Stadium last month in the moments following Spain’s 1–0 victory. Argentina right back Nahuel Molina sparked the fight, striking Rodri in the midriff as the Spanish star ran across the pitch to celebrate victory. Paredes escalated it, grabbing at the throat of Spaniard Eric García, before shoving García’s teammate, Gavi, to the ground.

Molina was handed a seven-match suspension for his role, and both he and Paredes were fined $90,000. Argentina teammate Thiago Almada was issued a one-match suspension for shoving Spanish youngster Gavi. Meanwhile, Gavi received a one-match ban of his own for retaliation.

“It seems excessive,” Paredes told reporters on Thursday, regarding his own punishment. “What’s also strange is that Gavi got one too, and he’s the one who punched me in the chest.”

Tensions flared after Spain beat Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/WRLlMWGF6W — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Perhaps unexpectedly, Gavi actually defended Paredes in the days after the World Cup final, claiming that the Argentine should not be punished for what transpired.

“I don’t think [Paredes] should be suspended,” the Barcelona midfielder said. “I understand it’s not a good image for children, but I think there’s also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive.”

Gavi added: “The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that’s it. In the end, I think it’s all football, and it has to be that way.”

Paredes evidently agrees, intending to appeal FIFA’s punishment. “Now the only thing left to do is appeal, see if they can reduce the penalty, and that’s it,” the Boca Juniors star said.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA)’s legal team is currently in motion toward filing an appeal to FIFA; however, the federation announced Thursday that it already had one request approved by soccer’s governing body with regard to the punishments of Paredes & Co.

FIFA Grants Argentina’s First Request

Paredes was front and center of the chaotic scuffle at MetLife Stadium. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The AFA formally requested that FIFA allow Paredes and his teammates to serve their suspensions in “Class A” friendlies (international exhibition matches) and/or official matches, whichever comes first, instead of serving the sentence exclusively in competitive fixtures.

“Based on the AFA’s submission, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has deemed the request approved in accordance with current regulations,” the AFA said in its statement.

Given that the South American nation has already automatically qualified for the 2030 World Cup, its next competitive fixtures are not until the 2028 Copa América. Paredes, Molina and Almada will no longer have to miss the tournament.

The AFA still intends to pursue the appeal, though. The federation is reportedly preparing a frame-by-frame review of the various videos of the World Cup altercation to present to the FIFA Appeals Committee in order to demonstrate that the players’ actions do not justify their lengthy suspensions.

“The AFA, in defense of its rights and those of its players, is awaiting the written justification for the decisions in order to file the corresponding appeals with FIFA’s Appeals Committee, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) potentially as the final recourse,” the statement added.

Paredes believes FIFA will reverse course on his punishment. “I think it can be reduced,” he said. “Because, as I said, I find it excessive, but then again, there are people who work in that field, and hopefully it can be reduced.”