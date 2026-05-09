Sunderland vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United travel to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon knowing that Champions League soccer for 2026–27 is secure.

Michael Carrick’s side completed their first league double over Liverpool in a decade last weekend, as Kobbie Mainoo struck relatively late on to seal a 3–2 victory following a topsy-turvy encounter.

The triumph sealed United’s spot among Europe’s elite next season, but the Red Devils will want to ensure their positive momentum is maintained heading into the summer. Moreover, a productive end to the campaign will only embolden Carrick’s cause for taking the job on long-term.

Sunderland, too, are content with what they’ve been able to achieve this season. Régis Le Bris has provided stability and security upon their return to the top flight, with an impressive mid-table finish likely.

A three-game winless run, including a stunning 5–0 home defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest, means Europe may be beyond them, but an uptick in May could see them sneak in. They’re currently down in 12th, but just three points separate them from Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth.

Sunderland vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Red Devils Maintain Positive Momentum

The Red Devils have won three on the bounce. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Man Utd have won three consecutive games since succumbing at home to Leeds United, and they look set to finish the Premier League season in third.

The Red Devils are on course for their best league campaign since 2022–23, although their points of 75 from that season is out of reach. United can only muster 73, but they rank among the division’s most productive teams since Carrick took charge, despite a couple of blips.

There’s room for improvement, as last week’s win over Liverpool proved, but United supporters can nonetheless enjoy what remains of a 2025–26 campaign that may be remembered as a springboard for an exciting new dawn.

Sunderland’s Premier League record vs. Man Utd : The Black Cats have a terrible record against the once-perennial champions. Sunderland have lost 24 of their 33 games against Man Utd in the Premier League, including a 2–0 defeat in the reverse fixture

: The Black Cats have a terrible record against the once-perennial champions. Sunderland have lost 24 of their 33 games against Man Utd in the Premier League, including a 2–0 defeat in the reverse fixture Man Utd’s record at the Stadium of Light: It’s been almost a decade since United last made the long trip north to Wearside, but they’ve historically had few issues away at Sunderland. They’ve lost on one of their 16 visits to the Stadium of Light.

It’s been almost a decade since United last made the long trip north to Wearside, but they’ve historically had few issues away at Sunderland. They’ve lost on one of their 16 visits to the Stadium of Light. The Bruno Fernandes factor: The Portuguese is absolutely desperate to break the Premier League’s single-season assist record, and that’s arguably all United are playing for during the final three games of the campaign. Fernandes needs one to join Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne on 20, and two to break the record.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–1 Man Utd

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Sunderland aren’t out of European contention yet. | FotMob

The hosts will be without key defender Dan Ballard, who was sent off during last week’s 1–1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers after Nordi Mukiele opened the scoring.

His suspension will likely see Mukiele drift infield and partner Omar Alderete, while Lutsharel Geertruida should get the nod at right back. Luke O’Nien is another option to replace Ballard.

Bertrand Traoré and Nilson Angulo are both doubts with respective knee and muscle injuries, while Romaine Mundle, once on Tottenham Hotspur’s books, is nursing a hamstring injury.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fée, Talbi; Brobbey.

Lisandro Martínez is back from a three-game suspension. | FotMob

While Ayden Heaven has impressed alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of Manchester United’s defense, Carrick will be expected to immediately reintegrate Lisandro Martínez to this starting lineup this weekend.

Martínez served a three-game suspension for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair in last month’s 2–1 defeat to Leeds.

There’s little to comment on the injury front, although Benjamin Šeško was removed from proceedings at half-time against Liverpool last Sunday. Carrick said his striker has been dealing with a nagging shin injury, but there’s no suggestion that the issue will rule him out of Saturday’s game.

Thus, Matthijs de Ligt is likely to be the visitors’ only absence on Wearside. The defender has been out with a back injury since November.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : Sunderland, England

: Sunderland, England Stadium : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET /7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET /7 a.m. PT Referee : Stuart Attwell

: Stuart Attwell VAR: Peter Bankes

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Peacock United Kingdom N/A Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

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