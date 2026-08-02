Sunderland vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will play their final preseason friendly when they take on Sunderland in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Phil Parkinson’s side suffered its first defeat of the summer with a narrow 1–0 loss to Liverpool in midweek, while Sunderland fell by the same scoreline to Leeds United.

The new league season is fast approaching, with Parkinson and Régis Le Bris both expected to give key players extended runouts as preparations continue. Wrexham face Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup next week, while Sunderland still have three more preseason friendlies before opening their Premier League campaign against Ipswich Town.

Sunderland vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

Liverpool found it tough against the physicality of Wrexham. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sunderland will be looking for just their second victory of the summer after following a win over York City with defeats to both Liverpool and Leeds United during their U.S. tour. Wrexham, meanwhile, have already beaten Wisła Kraków, Manchester United and Leeds United in what has been an impressive preseason campaign.

The Black Cats will head into Sunday’s match as favorites thanks to their stronger squad on paper, but the Red Dragons should have the edge in match sharpness after already playing four friendlies. That could make for another closely contested encounter, with a moment of quality likely to separate the two sides.

World Cup Stars: Sunderland are expected to increase the workloads of their returning World Cup players this weekend. Brian Brobbey, Nilson Angulo, Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra and Simon Adingra all made their first preseason appearances in midweek, while Robin Roefs did not feature and could get his first minutes in Philadelphia.

Sunderland are expected to increase the workloads of their returning World Cup players this weekend. Brian Brobbey, Nilson Angulo, Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra and Simon Adingra all made their first preseason appearances in midweek, while Robin Roefs did not feature and could get his first minutes in Philadelphia. Summer Signing: Wrexham supporters could get their first look at Danny Imray after the 23-year-old completed his move from Crystal Palace earlier this week. He was not involved against Liverpool in New York, but his debut could come against Sunderland.

Wrexham supporters could get their first look at Danny Imray after the 23-year-old completed his move from Crystal Palace earlier this week. He was not involved against Liverpool in New York, but his debut could come against Sunderland. The Documentary Derby: Without Sunderland 'Til I Die, there may never have been Welcome to Wrexham. Rob McElhenney has often spoken about the key role the documentary played in igniting his passion for soccer, making this a particularly meaningful occasion for the club's co-chairman.

Prediction: Sunderland 1–1 Wrexham

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Sunderland will welcome some big names back. | FotMo

Big names like Granit Xhaka, Chemsdine Talbi and Omar Alderete have not traveled with the squad after the World Cup, and neither has new signing Thomas Meunier.

While Le Bris will not have his full Premier League contingent to call upon, he wil expect to offer out more minutes to those rebuilding their fitness after summer breaks. Brian Brobbey and Robin Roefs are among those likely to be involved.

Sunderland predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, O’Nien, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Mundle; Brobbey.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland

Danny Imray could make his unofficial debut. | FotMob

Parkinson made seven changes for the defeat to Liverpool, and further rotation is expected as he freshens up his lineup for the final preseason outing. Arthur Okonkwo was a surprise omission in New York, and it remains unclear whether he will be involved against Sunderland.

Zak Vyner has started each of the last three matches and could be handed a rest, with Max Cleworth a leading candidate to come into the back three. Danny Imray could make his Wrexham debut at right wingback, allowing Ryan Longman to drop to the bench, while Liberato Cacace could make his first start of the summer on the opposite flank.

Lewis O’Brien and Matty James have established themselves as Parkinson’s preferred central midfield pairing during preseason, while Nathan Broadhead and Bailey Cadamarteri could return in the attacking midfield roles. Kieffer Moore may lead the line, with Sam Smith given a breather.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Ward; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, James, O’Brien, Cacace; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Moore.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Chester, Pennsylvania

Chester, Pennsylvania Stadium: Subaru Park

Subaru Park Date: Sunday, August 2

Sunday, August 2 Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. BST / 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Wrexham

Wrexham’s preseason friendly against Sunderland will be available in the United Kingdom through the club’s official streaming service, with supporters able to purchase a match pass. The match will also be shown on SAFC Live, Premier Sports 1, S4C and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers in the United States can watch on ESPN, ESPN Select, fuboTV, and the ESPN app, while the match will also be available in Australia via Stan Sport and in Mexico on Claro Sports. It will not be available live in Canada.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada N/A Mexico Clara Sports United Kingdom Wrexham AFC Live, SAFC Live, Premier Sports 1, S4C, BBC iPlayer Australia Stan Sport

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