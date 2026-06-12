Supercomputer Predicts USMNT’s Route to 2026 World Cup Final: Messi, Ronaldo Await

“We need to win,” Mauricio Pochettino declared on the eve of the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup opener. “The important thing is to win.”

History is written by the victors and that, ultimately, is what Pochettino believes the Stars and Stripes can become on July 19. While some may mock the Argentine’s insistence on his faith in this set of players—especially when the justification for his faith amounts to little more than two words: “Why not?”—there is a chance that the U.S. go all the way this summer.

That chance is slim. Opta’s supercomputer gives the USMNT a little more than 3% probability of making it to the final in New Jersey next month. The slender nature of those odds can be explained by the glittering roll call of likeliest opponents who lie in wait for the USMNT.

USMNT’s Predicted Route to 2026 World Cup Final

Round of 32

Iran’s World Cup squad was reportedly approved for visas to compete in the United States. | Orhan Cicek/Anadolu/Getty Images

Opponent : Iran

: Iran Venue : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

The supercomputer expects Pochettino’s side to slip into second place in Group D, narrowly finishing behind Türkiye. As Australia boss Tony Popovic mused when reflecting on a quartet completed by Paraguay, anyone can beat any in those standings: “I’m sure every nation looks at the teams and says, ‘O.K., we’ve a chance.’”

Should the U.S. finish as runner-up, the co-host would be pitted against its counterpart in Group G. With Belgium expected to top those standings, that leaves Iran as the most likely opponent.

This desperately devilish matchup would be a political minefield. Tensions have been high on the previous two occasions these nations have met in World Cup action, yet they weren’t actively engaged in an ongoing conflict in 1998 or 2022.

Round of 16

Lionel Messi is back on top of the world. | Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Opponent : Argentina

: Argentina Venue : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta

Should the USMNT find its way past Iran and World War III hasn’t yet broken out, Lionel Messi’s Argentina would almost certainly be next up.

The defending world champion bounces into the competition in fine form, buoyed by seven straight wins and three consecutive major tournament triumphs. The last time Argentina entered an international competition and didn’t win the whole thing was the 2019 Copa América.

Quarterfinal

Portugal has long functioned to service its greatest-ever goalscorer. | Sergio Mendes/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Opponent : Portugal

: Portugal Venue : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City

In the exceedingly unlikely scenario that Pochettino can topple his home nation and steer the U.S. to the quarters for the first time since 2002, he would swap one legendary figure for another. Despite all the evidence which points towards more effective alternatives, this is still very much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

The 41-year-old White House visitor has a fine record in qualification for recent major tournaments, rattling in 15 goals across 14 qualifiers. But Ronaldo has routinely struggled to make a mark on the biggest stage lately. The ageing striker’s only goal at the last European Championship or World Cup was a penalty.

Semifinal

England has lofty ambitions in North America. | Michael Regan/The FA/The FA/Getty Images

Opponent : England

: England Venue : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta

If the USMNT can take advantage of Portugal’s self-imposed handicap, it may very well be paired with an England side that is defiantly opposed to individual star power.

Thomas Tuchel made a point with his roster selection that he is looking for the best XI, rather than the 11 best English players. While the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden watch on from afar, the U.S. will be peppered by the collective might of a squad working (theoretically) in harmony.

Final

Spain is led by young Lamine Yamal (left). | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Opponent : Spain

: Spain Venue : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, N.J.

After hurdling the ghosts of soccer’s past glory and its muscular modernity, the USMNT’s most likely reward for making it all the way to the final is a clash with Spain. The reigning European champion is given the edge over France on the other side of the bracket and when a player of Lamine Yamal’s quality is among its ranks, few could grumble with that conclusion.

The USMNT has not beaten one of Europe’s traditional elite since a 2–1 friendly win over Germany a year after it was crowned world champion in 2014. Pochettino’s side would have to break new ground to enjoy the type of run its manager is pining after, but, to quote the man himself, “Why not?”

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