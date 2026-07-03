Switzerland vs. Algeria—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Switzerland and Algeria have met only twice in history, with the Swiss winning both encounters—though both came in the 1980s, offering little relevance to their 2026 World Cup meeting.

Even so, Switzerland will be confident heading into this clash. After a disappointing opening draw with Qatar, it responded strongly with wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada, producing an uncharacteristic attacking output: seven goals, 6.67 xG, 55% possession and 66 crosses into the box.

Algeria, however, arrives with momentum of its own. After an opening defeat to Argentina, it beat Jordan 2–1 before holding Austria to a 3–3 draw to reach the round of 32. The North African outfit has shown it can be clinical when chances come, with a 14% shot conversion rate—higher than several bigger nations including England, Morocco, Spain and Belgium.

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