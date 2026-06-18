Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Both Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina began their 2026 World Cup campaigns with 1–1 draws against Qatar and Canada, respectively.

They now meet on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, with both sides knowing the importance of securing all three points as they look to push for qualification from Group B into the knockout stages.

With both teams already dropping points in their openers, this clash carries added significance and could prove pivotal in shaping the group.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including predicted lineups and how to watch.

Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Score Prediction

Swiss to Pick Up Three Points

Switzerland drew 1-1 with Qatar in its opener. | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images.

Though Switzerland ultimately settled for a draw against Qatar following a late own goal, it was the better side by some distance but was punished for failing to take its chances in front of goal.

If it can rediscover that clinical edge against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Murat Yakin’s side should have enough quality to secure a comfortable victory.

Bosnia & Herzegovina, meanwhile, did well to hold its own against Canada in its opener, but much like Qatar against Switzerland, it owed much to its opponent’s wastefulness in front of goal—the Canadians should have taken all three points.

Sergej Barbarez’s side will again look to stay compact and difficult to break down, but with Granit Xhaka pulling the strings in midfield, Switzerland’s dynamic wing backs and Breel Embolo—who has become something of a tournament specialist—there is enough attacking firepower for Switzerland to expect victory.

Head-to-head: Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina have met just once in their history, a friendly in 2016 which Bosnia won 2–0 thanks to goals from Edin Džeko—still part of the squad—and Miralem Pjanić.

Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina have met just once in their history, a friendly in 2016 which Bosnia won 2–0 thanks to goals from Edin Džeko—still part of the squad—and Miralem Pjanić. Target practice: Switzerland registered 27 shots in its opening match against Qatar, including 10 on target, but its only goal came from the penalty spot. Yakin’s side will have been working on its finishing in training since then.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Switzerland could change up its attacking lineup. | Sports Illustrated

Yakin is unlikely to make major changes for Switzerland against Bosnia & Herzegovina, with first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel expected to be protected by a back three of Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi.

The wing back roles are also likely to remain unchanged, but there could be one adjustment in attack following the lack of clinical finishing against Qatar. Noah Okafor may come in on the left wing in place of the underwhelming Dan Ndoye, who struggled in the opener.

In midfield, Djibril Sow, who impressed during Switzerland’s run to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals, could also come into the side alongside Granit Xhaka.

Switzerland predicted lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina (3-4-3): Kobel; Zakaria, Akanji, Elvedi; Aebischer, Sow, Xhaka, Rodriguez; Vargas, Embolo, Okafor.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

Expect Bosnia to name an unchanged team. | Sports Illustrated

Bosnia & Herzegovina captain Sead Kolašinac limped off late against Canada last time out and will face a late fitness test before this one, but there is confidence he will recover to start at left back.

Arjan Malić was a late call-up to the squad to respond to an injury to Lens center back Nidal Čelik. The former was on the bench against Canada but will now have had more time in training in the hope of making an appearance off the bench.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Muharemović, Kolašinac; Bajraktarević, Tahirović, Bašić, Memić; Demirović, Lukić.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Kick Off?

Location : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Thursday, June 18

: Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST (June 17)

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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