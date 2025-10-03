Taylor Swift Turns Heads With Real Madrid Reference in New Album
Taylor Swift unexpectedly name-dropped Real Madrid in track eight of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl”.
The 14-time Grammy award-winner referenced the Spanish outfit in her song, “Wi$h Li$t”, which details the material things most people in the spotlight desire. Swift lists a yacht, an Oscar and Balenciaga sunglasses in the first verse before she writes, “They want a contract with Real Madrid”, in the second.
The line comes after the musician headlined two sold-out shows at the Santiago Bernabéu last year as part of her record-breaking world tour, The Eras Tour. Los Blancos’ home stadium was the only venue Swift played in all of Spain.
Around 130,000 fans attended the show across the two nights, including Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos. Swift took to social media following the stop on her tour, calling the two nights in Madrid “magical” while thanking those who attended.
The club soon had to postpone all concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu, though, to comply with local laws on noise limits.
Real Madrid Reacts to Name-Drop in “The Life of a Showgirl”
Just hours after the release of “The Life of a Showgirl”, Real Madrid took to social media to highlight their reference on “Wi$h Li$t”.
The club posted a photo of Aurélien Tchouaméni listening to music with the caption, “NOW PLAYING”, followed by the song title. Los Blancos shared the post on both X and Instagram.
Seemingly aligned with Real Madrid, Swift herself even mentioned that the song “might be” her favorite on the new album in an interview on Heart Radio.
Xabi Alonso’s men have yet to personally weigh in on the surprise name-drop, though. Los Blancos are gearing up for an all-important clash with Villarreal on Saturday, Oct. 4. The Spanish giants will hope to get back to winning ways in La Liga after a lopsided Madrid derby defeat.