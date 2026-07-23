Everything We Know About 'Ted Lasso' Season 4

You better "BELIEVE" it—Ted Lasso, the fan-favorite comedy about an unnervingly positive football-turned-soccer coach—is returning for Season 4, years after everyone thought it was done for good.

The series's last episode premiered on May 31, 2023, and ended with Ted returning home to the States to coach his son's soccer team, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) proposing a women's team to big boss Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and former team captain Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) becoming head coach of the men’s squad. AFC Richmond, meanwhile, finished second in the league, and the hilariously mute Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) married his girlfriend, Jane.

Every character was set up for a pretty happy ending ... but that clearly wasn't enough for co-creator and writer Jason Sudeikis, who started having second thoughts about the show's conclusion in February 2024. Now, about a year and a half after that revelation, the program's long-awaited and once-impossible fourth season will premiere on Apple TV on Aug. 5, hopefully with the same fanfare and gusto that made it such a big hit the first time around.

Ahead of the release, let's take a quick look at everything we know about the plot and structure of S4.

Ted will be coaching a women's team

In Season 4, Lasso has moved on from the men's league and will instead be coaching a women's team in the Richmond area: the second-division Lady Greyhounds. As mentioned above, that plot point was teased in the finale of Season 3.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," streamer Apple TV added in a press release announcing the Season 4 release date.

Because of this narrative pivot, a majority of the show's former cast will not be returning. Sudeikis, Waddingham, Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Temple and Goldstein will be back, but viewers likely won't be seeing recurring members of the AFC Richmond team, like Dani Rojas, played by Cristo Fernández, or Sam Obisanya, played by Toheeb Jimoh. Phil Dunster, meanwhile, who played hotshot Jamie Tartt in Seasons 1-3, is definitely not starring in Season 4 due to scheduling conflicts with his role in HBO's Rooster.

Season 4 is believed to be 'considerably stronger' than Season 3

In a Hollywood Reporter feature published July 22, THR's Lacey Rose wrote that "the general consensus, internally, is that the fourth season is considerably stronger than the third," which was the lowest-rated critically of the initial three.

Added Goldstein, in reference to the fourth installment: “I think it has some of that Season 1 magic.”

Moreover, the episodes in Season 4 are also "significantly shorter" than those of Season 3, per Rose, wherein runtimes began averaging close to one hour.

Waddingham's character has a love interest

Waddingham, who plays Richmond boss Rebecca Welton, will have herself a love interest in Season 4, the actress teased during a recent appearance on The View.

Waddingham was tight-lipped when asked for details about the storyline, but she did mention (with a sly smirk) that the actor she plays opposite is "not unattractive."

(For what it's worth, the Season 4 teaser trailer does feature Rebecca leaning across a table to give a man a kiss.)

Season 4 will have 10 episodes

In a video interview with The Hollywood Reporter—"Rapid Fire Questions With 'Ted Lasso' Cast"—Sudeikis shared that the new season will be 10 episodes.

"Ted Lasso is presented with an option to do something different in his life for people that he's never done it for before, and he may or may not accept it, but he does, because we made 10 episodes, and how would you ever turn a 'no' into 10 episodes?" Sudeikis said, responding to a question about his character's S4 arc.

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