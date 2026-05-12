Ted Lasso Star Signs Professional Soccer Contract With U.S. Club

Hollywood star Cristo Fernández, best known for his role as star striker Dani Rojas in the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso, has earned a professional soccer contract that turns fiction into reality.

After an extensive two-month trial, Fernández signed with USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC, the second-tier club announced Tuesday. He will play striker both on the pitch and on-screen.

“Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” Locomotive manager Junior Gonzalez said. “His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”

The 35-year-old has trained with the El Paso side since early March and even featured in their preseason match against New Mexico United, clocking 30 minutes. He also tried out for Chicago Fire II, scoring a goal for the MLS Next Pro team in a preseason friendly.

Soccer Player to Actor to Soccer-Playing Actor to Actor Playing Soccer

Cristo Fernández has been in love with soccer long before appearing in Ted Lasso. | Joe Scarnici/FIFA/Getty Image

Fernández began his soccer career at the youth level with Tecos FC in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he was born, working his way up to the second division of the now-extinct Liga MX side, in pursuit of a professional career. A knee injury, however, set his course anew. He briefly joined Puerto Rico’s Guayama FC, before pivoting to acting, moving to the United Kingdom to pursue his master’s degree.

The actor featured in several indie films before receiving the ultimate opportunity to blend both of his passions in Ted Lasso, where he played Rojas, an enthusiastic striker for fictional Premier League side AFC Richmond.

“Since I was little, the first thing I did as soon I started walking was play soccer, like many of us in Mexico,” Fernández told Grupo Formula in 2021. “But then I wanted to get rid of soccer entirely because it was something that hurt me [after he gave up on trying to become a professional].

“It’s something I pursued and things didn’t go as I wanted. But regardless of how much I tried, soccer returned to me [through Ted Lasso] and here we are, that’s life, right?”

Now, soccer returns to Fernández in an even more tangible way. El Paso Locomotive, who sit fourth of 12 in the Western Conference standings, return to action on May 27 for the group stage of the USL Cup, facing AV Alta FC, and return to league play on May 30, battling Lexington SC.

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