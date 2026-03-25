Ten MLS Stars Facing High-Stakes Matches in March International Window

As the 2026 World Cup draws closer, the importance of each international break continues to grow worldwide.

Over 150 MLS players will take part in the two-match March international window. Some are looking to lead their teams through World Cup playoffs or build their nation’s FIFA ranking, while others fine-tune for the summer’s 48-team tournament.

Inter Miami have the most call-ups, with 11 players taking part in the action, closely followed by FC Cincinnati with eight, and each of the Chicago Fire, LAFC, New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps with seven.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the 10 players to keep track of this window.

Max Arfsten (USMNT)

Max Arfsten picked up an assist in Columbus Crew’s loss to Toronto FC. | Michael Chisholm/Getty Images

MLS club: Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew International caps: 16

Max Arfsten has had a mixed start to 2026 with Columbus Crew, but he is in contention for a starting role as a left wing-back on the U.S. men’s national team. The USMNT will face stiff tests against European powerhouses Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta, with manager Mauricio Pochettino likely to roll with the 3-5-2 that rewarded his squad in the fall.

Arfsten was one of the key players in that system at the tail end of 2025, which featured five games undefeated and four wins against Paraguay, Uruguay, Japan and Australia. Now, he’ll contend with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson for the role, but could offer better delivery from wide areas and a more threatening presence in transition.

He comes in after a well-taken assist in Columbus’ recent 2–1 loss to Toronto FC and has Pochettino’s trust, with the only remaining question being how he fares against elite European talents.

Andre Blake (Jamaica)

Andre Blake has had a challenging start to 2026 with the Philadelphia Union. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

MLS club: Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union International caps: 91

Jamaica has not qualified for the World Cup since 1998 and has reached the event only twice in its history. After a dramatic Concacaf qualifying campaign and the shocking resignation of Steve McClaren from his managerial role, the Reggae Boyz enter the World Cup playoff with plenty on the line.

Four-time MLS all-star Andre Blake will hope to lead his nation to the big dance in what could be his final World Cup matches for the country. Although he has struggled this season with an underwhelming Philadelphia Union, the 35-year-old has always performed well for his country across 92 caps.

Now under Rudolph Speid, who appointed himself manager after already having the Jamaican technical director role, the team will look to advance past New Caledonia and DR Congo, which would earn it a spot in Group K alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Anders Dreyer (Denmark)

Anders Dreyer has been San Diego FC's best player. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

MLS club: San Diego FC

San Diego FC International caps: 8

San Diego FC’s brightest star, Anders Dreyer will look to bring some magic to Denmark as the team seeks to advance through UEFA World Cup playoffs and into Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.

The 27-year-old winger has established himself as a bona fide star, recording 27 goals and 22 assists across his first 50 games in all competitions. He also earned the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award.

Denmark looks to advance past North Macedonia in a semifinal before potentially facing either Ireland or Czechia in a one-game clash, aiming to secure its seventh World Cup ticket.

With three goals and two assists in eight caps for the Danes, Dreyer has the trust of manager Brian Riemer. Recent high-stakes and tense games in the Concacaf Champions Cup should allow him to level his nerves in what he called “two finals,” and “massive games for the whole country of Denmark,” in a recent interview.

Rayan Elloumi (Tunisia)

The March window could decide Rayan Elloumi’s international future. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

MLS club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC International caps: Debut awaits

This international window will be vital to Vancouver Whitecaps forward Rayan Elloumi’s career. After suiting up for Canada in a Tier 2 friendly against Guatemala in January, the 18-year-old will now face Canada in a Tier 1 friendly for Tunisia.

In the complicated world of dual-nationals, it’s rare for a player to play against his other nation, let alone within a span of less than three months. Yet, with two goals in 10 MLS appearances, he’s a promising prospect for both nations.

Elloumi won’t crack either team’s World Cup 2026 squad, but he stands a good chance for 2030. His decision, likely influenced by this window, looms large.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi will embrace playing in front of a home crowd in Argentina. | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

MLS club: Inter Miami

Inter Miami International caps: 196

Lionel Messi is unlikely to play another competitive game on home soil with Argentina, and even for friendlies, there are few opportunities for him to star in front of a home crowd before he hangs up his boots for good.

While initial plans for March included the Finalissima matchup against Spain in Qatar, Argentina has since adjusted its plans after the game’s cancellation. Now, La Albiceleste will face No. 115-ranked Mauritania and No. 91 Zambia at home, giving Messi a chance to add to his 115 international goals.

Should he play both matches, the Argentine would also achieve his 198th cap, making the potential final pre-World Cup friendlies his 200th.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s international manager did not approve of his move to MLS and the Chicago Fire. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

MLS club: Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC International caps: 9

One of the brightest prospects in South African soccer, Mbekezeli Mbokazi has enjoyed a stellar start to life in MLS, starting all five of Chicago Fire FC’s matches at just 20 years old. Before joining Chicago this winter, he captained Orlando Pirates, South Africa’s biggest club, and has become a key player for his national team.

At a smaller 5’10” for a center back, Mbokazi has immense tactical understanding and turned heads at AFCON when he nullified Egypt’s Mohammed Salah in a 1–0 loss in December. Yet, like many other MLS moves, South Africa manager Hugo Broos strongly criticized his decision to head to the United States.

Now coming into camp with five Fire games under his belt, Mbokazi will look to shun any MLS stereotypes and assumptions in two home matches against a Concacaf World Cup-qualified side, Panama.

Petar Musa (Croatia)

Petar Musa is looking to play for Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. | FC Dallas

MLS club: FC Dallas

FC Dallas International caps: 8

Fresh off scoring late for FC Dallas to win the Texas Derby 4–3 against the Houston Dynamo, Petar Musa brings his form into Croatia’s national team, with hopes of cracking the World Cup squad.

He’s up to six goals in five games for Dallas and is one of the most in-form strikers in his country’s player pool, as they approach what will likely be a final tournament with legendary midfielder, Luka Modrić.

With friendlies against Colombia and Brazil in Orlando, a goal or more for Musa would do him plenty of favors in his effort to make the final roster.

Danny Musovski (North Macedonia)

Danny Musovski could make his international debut for North Macedonia. | Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

MLS club: Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders International caps: 8

One of several MLS players facing high-stakes matches in the World Cup playoffs, Seattle Sounders striker Danny Musovski will hope to lead North Macedonia into Group A at this summer’s tournament, which features a date with co-hosts, Mexico.

North Macedonia will need to pull off an upset against Denmark in the semifinal before taking on one of Czechia or Ireland, likely a more winnable matchup.

While Musovski grew up in the U.S., he represents North Macedonia through his parents and hopes to lead the country to its first World Cup since declaring independence in 1991. While he hasn’t hit top form this season, he netted 18 goals across all competitions in 2025, headlined by a midseason five-match scoring streak.

James Rodríguez (Colombia)

James Rodríguez has not played significant minutes with Minnesota United. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

MLS club: Minnesota United

Minnesota United International caps: 122

James Rodríguez has played just 39 minutes with Minnesota United and that is all the soccer he has played since last suiting up for Colombia in a 3–0 win over Australia on Nov. 18, 2025.

As much as the 34-year-old can rely on his experience through 122 caps and his likely secure role on Los Cafeteros’ World Cup squad, building up his fitness and finding his form remains vital. This month, he stays in the U.S., with Colombia facing Croatia and France in Orlando and Summerfield, Maryland.

Just how much will he be able to take on? It wouldn’t be the first time he plays 90 minutes for Colombia despite not doing so for his club, but each time becomes a greater concern in the twilight of his career—especially, amid his early struggles with the Loons.

Facundo Torres (Uruguay)

Facundo Torres will test himself against England with Uruguay. | Daniel Jefferson-Imagn Images

MLS club: Austin FC

Austin FC International caps: 4

Facundo Torres’s return to MLS with Austin FC has not lit the league alight as he had hoped. Yet, he still earns a call to Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay for a marquee friendly at Wembley Stadium against England.

Bielsa has previously spoken about his disdain for MLS, and there were concerns that Torres’s return from the Brazilian top flight could spell disaster for his future with Uruguay. Yet it looks like he will get an opportunity, but will likely need to impress more than ever to push back against the perception of him as an MLS player.

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