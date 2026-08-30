Tensions Boil As Chucky Lozano Celebrates Against San Diego, Snubs Former Manager

It wasn’t quite revenge, but Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was the center piece of the LA Galaxy on Saturday night, scoring against San Diego FC in a dramatic MLS Western Conference affair.

The Mexican attacker, who had been exiled from San Diego after his relationship with manager Mikey Varas and the club fell apart at the end of the 2025 season, came out to a chorus of jeers and boos to start the night.

He ended without paying attention to his former manager, Varas, who made his way over to seemingly exchange pleasantries after the final whistle.

Lozano was the first signing in San Diego FC’s history ahead of the team’s 2025 expansion season, but joined as the club’s marquee talent and first Designated Player before Varas had been named manager. Last season, reported frustrations bubbled over, eventually leading him to be removed from the group and forced to train alone, despite his lofty $9.3 million per year salary and status as a DP.

After not playing for San Diego and training solo for the first half of the 2026 season, he finally made a move to the Galaxy on loan—and MLS rules, unlike many of the world’s other top leagues, didn’t bar him from playing against his parent club.

His emotions were clear on Saturday. So too, were the San Diego supporters at Snapdragon Stadium, who left the building on the happier end with their side celebrating a key victory to lift the Chrome and Azul to eighth in the Western Conference.

LO IGNORÓ POR COMPLETO 😳💥



Al finalizar el duelo entre San Diego y LA Galaxy, Mikey Varas se acercó a saludar a Hirving Lozano, pero lo dejó con la mano extendida ⚽️🫲🚫 pic.twitter.com/z6U4d8yn3u — AS USA Latino (@US_diarioas) August 30, 2026

“[The Galaxy] gave me the opportunity to play 90 minutes, which for me is fundamental. The truth is that I worked very hard during all this time to reach this point of playing 90 minutes. The truth is that I am growing; I have seen myself better than I expected,” Lozano said of his showing, which marked his first full game since Sept. 13, 2025 and first goal since August of last season.

“I had a lot of time without playing and that generated a bit of doubt for me, but well, with each match, those doubts are going away.”

Lozano Draws Red Card, Celebrates Goal

San Diego FC players didn't hold back in challenges against Lozano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some players are reserved when scoring against former clubs, Lozano showed no love lost against the team he still has a contract with. After hitting the back of the net to bring the Galaxy within a goal, he pumped his fists and waved his arms to pump up the strong showing of visiting supporters.

The energetic celebrations came after he had drawn Jeppe Tverskov into a second yellow card, which sent the San Diego man off just moments before. Dribbling into space down the wing, Lozano collided with his former teammate, sparking a mass confrontation, and the home side eventually dropped down to 10 men.

“I thought he handled it wonderfully,” Galaxy manager Greg Vanney told reporters after the match. “I’m happy for him. He wanted to win this game, so I’m not happy for him, because we all wanted to come away with something here for him, but I thought he handled himself like a professional. I thought he was excellent.”

Sergi Roberto makes his LA Galaxy debut 💫 pic.twitter.com/a3XQcIgo7b — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 30, 2026

Outside of the goal and confrontations, Lozano also shared the pitch for the first time with former Barcelona star Sergi Roberto, who made his MLS and Galaxy debut in the 56th minute, after arriving earlier in the week.

“[Lozano] draws the yellow card because of his directness in some of those dribbling moments where he skates through guys,” added Vanney. “I think he continues to build fitness and rhythm, and I still think he’s working on creating a connection with Marco [Reus] and will be with Sergi [Roberto] and with the guys as they all settle in.”

With the loss, the Galaxy fell to 13th in the tight Western Conference race for the top nine spots and MLS Cup playoffs, but will have the chance to turn things around next week at home against the New England Revolution.