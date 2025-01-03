The 10 Biggest MLS Moments of 2024
2025 has kicked off, but there's still time to go before the beginning of MLS action in the new year. The 2025 MLS season promises even more excitement and drama to have fans on the edge of their seats from the moment the starting whistle goes off in matchweek 1.
With time still to spare before the start of the new season, we decided to look back one final time to the biggest moments in MLS during 2024.
From big name debuts and incredible performances, to bizarre moments and dramatic playoff contests, 2024 was a year to remember in MLS. Here are the 10 biggest moments in the MLS during 2024.
10: Raquinho Steals the Show
During the May 15, rivalry week game between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, the game was momentarily paused because of a pitch invasion... by a raccoon.
The later baptized "Raquinho" entered the pitch in the 21st minute and managed to evade its captors for over two minutes. During the time the furry creature took center stage, he displayed incredible quality.
His ability to cover ground rivals that of the game's elite box-to-box midfielders. His positioning inside the box also showcased its innate understanding of how to move inside the penalty area, something that simply can't be taught.
Raquinho's scintillating performance had many calling for teams to sign him up and he even got his own Topps trading card.
9. Luca Orellano Scores MLS Goal of the Season
Luca Orellano had a breakout season for FC Cincinnati that was highlighted by a stunning strike from long, long, long distance. The Argentine midfielder surprised everyone when he hit a free kick from way inside his own half and managed to beat the goalkeeper for a breathtaking goal. Words don't do it justice, so see for yourself.
The goal won the MLS Goal of the Year award, an accolade that has ended up in the hands of a Cincinnati player the past two years after Luciano Acosta won it in 2023. Orellano will remain with Cincinnati and will hope to continue his rise as one of the most dangerous players in the league.
8. D.C. United's Christian Benteke Wins MLS Golden Boot
Christian Benteke beat out players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Cucho Hernández to take home the 2024 MLS Golden Boot. His 23 goals in 30 appearances were a team record for a single season and he joined Luciano Emilio (2007) and Dwayne de Rosario (2011) as the third golden boot winner in D.C. United's history.
The former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace man scored 96 goals in his decade long Premier League career and now has 10 plus goals in every season he's played in MLS. Despite his efforts, D.C. United were unable to make the MLS Cup Playoffs, something they'll look to accomplish in 2025.
7. Youngster Cavan Sullivan Makes MLS History With Debut
More and more teams across MLS are putting their faith on youth talents and none example is better than Philadelphia Union's, Cavan Sullivan.
On July 17, at only 14 years and 293 days old, Sullivan became the youngest player ever in MLS to make his debut, surpassing Freddy Adu's record from 2004.
Sullivan also became the youngest player ever across the North American professional sports as well as Europe's top five leagues. The attacking midfielder would go on to tally three total appearances and nine minutes played in the 2024 MLS season,
6. Lionel Messi's Five Assist Game
Lionel Messi was dominant during the MLS season, continuing to showcase why he's considered by many as the greatest player of all time. Perhaps, his most dominant performance since he arrived to the U.S. came in Inter Miami's May 4th win over New York Red Bulls.
The World Cup champion had five assists and one goal in the 6-2 victory, setting the MLS single game record for most assists and most goal contributions. What's even more impressive is that Messi achieved said feats in 45 minutes, with all his goal contributions coming in the second half.
It's performances like this one that earned Messi the recognition as the 2024 MLS MVP.
5. Big Name Stars Make Their MLS Debut
Big name players that have found immense success in Europe continue to flock to MLS, adding more and more interest to the league.
2024 was not the exception, as big caliber names made their MLS debuts. Luis Suárez, Olivier Giroud and Marco Reus all made their first appearances in the top flight of U.S. soccer.
Giroud and Reus became the marquee signing of the two Los Angeles bases teams and are set to reignite the El Tráfico rivalry in 2025. Suárez joined the rest of his former Barcelona teammates in Miami and scored 20 goals in his first season stateside.
With MLS growing and becoming an attractive destination for elite level players, it remains to be seen who's the next star to make a move to the U.S. in 2025.
4. Inter Miami's Supporters' Shield Run
Inter Miami had big expectations coming into 2024. During the regular season, the Herons delivered with a historic run to win the Suporters' Shield.
On the back of Messi, Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Miami broke the single season MLS points record, grabbing 74 points from 34 matches, scoring a league high 79 goals and only losing four times.
It was a dominant season for the Herons version of Barcelona, one where their stars showcased their immense quality. Many penciled in a first MLS Cup trophy following the regular season success. However, playoff soccer is a different animal.
3. Atlanta United Shock Inter Miami in the Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs
Miami's record-breaking season came to a sudden and unexpected end at the hands of Atlanta United in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.
After steamrolling through the regular season and winning the first game in the best-of-three series, the Herons were outclassed in the final two games of the series by an Atlanta team that many didn't give any chance of advancing.
Brad Guzan was stellar in the two wins and denied Messi and co. from being able to unleash the attacking firepower that defined Miami's season. On the other end, the Five Stripes exposed Miami's defensive deficiencies. On the back of Jamal Thiaré's brace and Bartosz Slisz's winner, they stunned Gerardo Martino's side in game three.
The early postseason exit cost Martino his job. Now, another former Barcelona man, Javier Macherano, will hope to be the one to lead Miami to their first ever MLS Cup title.
2. New York Red Bulls Stun the Reigning Champions
Atlanta United weren't the only team to pull off a Round One upset. New York Red Bulls ended Columbus Crew's dreams of repeating as MLS Cup champions with back-to-back wins, the second one in a penalty shootout.
On the back of one of the most stout defenses in MLS, the Red Bulls road the momentum of their surprise round one victory to go on a run all the way to the MLS Cup final.
They defeated crosstown rivals, NYCFC, in the conference semifinals and then went on the road again to emerge as Eastern Conference champions against Orlando City.
After years of poor results, the Red Bulls had a playoff run to remember in 2024.
1. LA Galaxy Win First MLS Cup Title in a Decade
The LA Galaxy returned to MLS's mountaintop and became MLS Cup champions for the sixth time in team history and for the first time since 2014.
Greg Vanney's side steamrolled the opposition in the playoffs. They went unbeaten and set a new record with 18 goals in their five playoff games. Former Barcelona man, Riqui Puig, had seven goal involvements in the playoffs, including a game-winning assist in the conference final despite having suffered a torn ACL earlier in the contest.
In the final, Joseph Paintsil scored his fourth goal of the playoffs and Dejan Joveljić scored the eventual winner in a game the Galaxy won 2–1 against New York Red Bulls.
In a magical season, 2024 ended with LA Galaxy extending their lead as the winningest team in MLS history.