The 20 Players Who Left Wrexham Last Summer—What Happened Next?

Wrexham are set for another summer of departures as they look to build a squad capable of securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Red Dragons plan to strengthen their roster this summer, but they also know they must trim a bloated squad that already has 33 senior players under contract. Wrexham can only register a 25-man squad for the Championship, meaning significant departures will be required if they want to bring in new signings.

This is nothing new for the Welsh club, which has experienced substantial turnover during its meteoric rise from the National League to the second tier of English soccer. 20 players left the club during the 2025 summer transfer window. Here’s a look at what happened next.

The 20 Players Who Left Wrexham Last Summer

Josh Adam—Free Transfer to Ceske Budejovice

Adam joined Czech second-tier side České Budějovice after his Wrexham contract expired. The 22-year-old made 24 appearances as the club finished 13th in the league. However, they were later relegated after failing to obtain a license for the upcoming Czech National Football League season.

Jake Bickerstaff—Loan to Cheltenham Town

Bickerstaff initially left on a loan before his move was made permanent. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Bickerstaff joined Cheltenham Town on a season-long loan before making the move permanent during the January transfer window. He scored four goals in 50 appearances as Cheltenham finished 18th in League Two.

Luke Bolton—Undisclosed Fee to Mansfield Town

Bolton joined League One side Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee last summer. The 26-year-old made 18 appearances across all competitions as the Stags finished 10th in the table.

Will Boyle—Free Transfer to Shrewsbury Town

Boyle joined one of Wrexham's most fierce rivals last summer. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Boyle joined fierce rivals Shrewsbury Town following his release from Wrexham. The 30-year-old made 48 appearances and scored five goals as the club secured League Two survival. He also captained the Shrews on 20 occasions and established himself as a key figure in the starting lineup.

Sam Dalby—Free Transfer to Bolton Wanderers

Dalby turned down a new contract at Wrexham in search of regular playing time at Bolton Wanderers. The move proved inspired, as he scored 13 goals in all competitions, including a spectacular acrobatic winner in the League One playoff final against Stockport County. He’ll face Wrexham in the Championship next season.

Jordan Davies—Free Transfer to Fleetwood Town

Davies was one of those already at Wrexham before the takeover. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Davies joined League Two side Fleetwood Town after leaving Wrexham. The 27-year-old endured a frustrating campaign, making just 18 appearances across all competitions.

Callum Edwards—Loan to Southport

Edwards joined National League North club Southport on a six-month loan. The winger made 18 league appearances, half of them in an unfamiliar right-back role. He returned to Wrexham during the January transfer window.

George Evans—Free Transfer to Burton Albion

Evans was a popular figure at Wrexham. | Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Evans signed for League One side Burton Albion after his Wrexham contract expired. The 31-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions as Burton finished 17th and avoided relegation.

Mo Faal—Loan to Port Vale

Faal spent the first half of the season on loan at Port Vale, scoring three goals in 23 appearances, though none came in league play. He then joined League Two side Cheltenham Town in January, where he scored once in eight appearances.

Steven Fletcher—Released

Fletcher was not offered a new deal at Wrexham after their promotion to the Premier League. | IMAGO / PA Images

Fletcher retired from professional soccer following his release by Wrexham last summer. The 39-year-old remains a popular figure in North Wales and recently represented the Red Dragons at The Soccer Tournament (TST).

Brad Foster—Free Transfer to Ross County

Foster joined Scottish Championship club Ross County on a free transfer. The 24-year-old made five appearances across all competitions.

Liam Hall—Free Transfer to Sheffield United

Hall joined Sheffield United’s Under-21 side after his Wrexham contract expired. The 21-year-old made one appearance in the Premier League Cup.

Mark Howard—Free Transfer to Salford City

Howard was named in every Salford City matchday squad. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/ Getty Images

Howard signed for Salford City as a free agent after leaving Wrexham. The 39-year-old made eight appearances across all competitions and was included in every matchday squad as Salford fell to Notts County in the League Two playoff final.

Jack Marriott—Undisclosed Fee to Reading

Marriott enjoyed a successful season with Reading after joining for an undisclosed fee. He scored 16 goals in just 24 appearances and finished as the joint fifth-highest scorer in League One.

Luke McNicholas—Undisclosed Fee to Forest Green Rovers

Injury derailed a promising start for McNicholas. | Stephen McCarthy/SportsfileGetty Images

McNicholas joined National League side Forest Green Rovers and began the season as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. The 26-year-old played the opening 16 matches before suffering a knee injury and has not appeared since November.

Jacob Mendy—Loan to Peterborough United

Mendy joined League One side Peterborough United on a season-long loan. Injury issues limited him to just six appearances before the club made the move permanent in early February.

Paul Mullin—Loan to Wigan Athletic

Mullin's loan-spell at Wigan Athletic was cut short. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Mullin spent the first half of the season on loan at League One side Wigan Athletic, scoring five goals in 26 appearances before the move was cut short in January. He then joined divisional rival Bradford City, making nine more appearances before being omitted from the matchday squad for the club’s final six games of the season.

Tom O’Connor—Loan to Peterborough United

O’Connor joined Peterborough United on a season-long loan and made 19 appearances for the League One club. After suffering an injury in January, he was recalled by Wrexham to continue his rehabilitation.

Ollie Palmer—Free Transfer to Swindon Town

Palmer scored twice on his final Wrexham appearance last August. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Palmer began the season at Wrexham and scored twice against Hull City before agreeing to a mutual contract termination. The 34-year-old then joined League Two side Swindon Town, scoring 11 goals in 45 appearances.

Sebastian Revan—Loan to Burton Albion

Revan joined Burton Albion on loan and quickly became a regular starter before a hamstring injury disrupted his season during the busy holiday schedule. He returned to action earlier this year but suffered another setback, requiring surgery in March and ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

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