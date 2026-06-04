Every Wrexham Player Under Contract Ahead of 2026 Summer Transfer Window

Wrexham will have to trim their squad if they wants to add new players during the summer transfer window.

The Red Dragons recorded their best-ever finish as they ended the season seventh in the EFL Championship, just two points behind Hull City in the final playoff spot. The Tigers went on to win the playoffs and secure promotion to the Premier League, highlighting just how close Wrexham came to an unprecedented fourth consecutive promotion.

Phil Parkinson has already identified a need to “improve” the squad this summer, with Wrexham expected to be in the market for several key additions. The club is set to overhaul its wingback options, while reinforcements in central midfield and at striker are also on the agenda.

Wrexham must submit a 25-man squad for next season, but the club already has 33 senior players under contract before any new arrivals. As a result, departures will be just as important as signings this summer if Wrexham are to build a squad capable of pushing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Every Wrexham Player Under Contract

Wrexham have high hopes for the new season. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Position Players Goalkeepers Arthur Okonkwo, Danny Ward, Callum Burton. Center backs Max Cleworth, Dominic Hyam, Callum Doyle, Lewis Brunt, Dan Scarr, Zak Vyner, Conor Coady, Tom O’Connor, Aaron James. Wingbacks Liberato Cacace, George Thomason, Ryan Longman, Ryan Barnett, Seb Revan. Central midfielders George Dobson, Matty James, Ben Sheaf, Lewis O’Brien. Attacking midfielders Ollie Rathbone, Josh Windass, Nathan Broadhead, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Elliot Lee, Harry Ashfield. Strikers Kieffer Moore, Sam Smith, Bailey Cadamarteri, Paul Mullin, Ryan Hardie, Mo Faal.

Wrexham will need to be ruthless with the squad this summer as they look to build a team capable of earning promotion. Although the club finished just two points shy of the playoffs in its first season back in the Championship, the Welsh side is expected to face an even more competitive field next year.

There could be at least one departure in goal, with all three goalkeepers entering the final year of their respective contracts. Wrexham currently lack a clear No. 1 at the Championship level and must decide whether to stick with the current options or pursue an upgrade this summer. League rules require every club to register a minimum of two goalkeepers as part of a 25-man squad.

The Red Dragons are well-stocked at center back, and there is no pressing need to sign another central defender. That could change, however, if the club are unable to retain Callum Doyle following an outstanding campaign that saw him earn a place in the Championship Team of the Season. Conor Coady and Tom O’Connor will leave, while Aaron James is set to go on loan.

Wrexham are expected to sign at least two wingbacks, with Ryan Barnett and Seb Revan both projected to depart. There are still concerns over Liberato Cacace’s fitness, while Ryan Longman and George Thomason appear better suited as depth options rather than regular starters for a team with promotion ambitions.

Parkinson does not need to move on from any of his four central midfielders, but he is expected to strengthen the position this summer, with Swansea City star Ethan Galbraith emerging as an early target. Harry Ashfield is already attracting interest ahead of a potential permanent move, while Elliot Lee could leave either on a permanent transfer or on loan before his contract expires next summer.

Wrexham are also expected to be active in attack. Bailey Cadamarteri could be sent out on loan to gain valuable experience, while Paul Mullin, Ryan Hardie and Mo Faal all appear to have uncertain futures at the club. The Red Dragons are expected to target another striker to compete with Kieffer Moore and Sam Smith.

Parkinson Anticipates Exits

Wrexham will look to improve their squad this summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Speaking earlier this week, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson acknowledged that several players are likely to leave the club this summer, while new arrivals are also expected. The summer transfer window will open on Monday, June 15, 2026, and close at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

“We have got a lot of players who have come back from loan clubs, and their agents will obviously be working on other scenarios for a few of them,” Parkinson told The Leader.

“I will be liaising closely with those agents as we speak. But things will take time. The playoffs have only just finished, and there’s a lot of sorting out to do.”

On potential signings, he added: “The recruitment is ongoing. We’ve sat down and had a good meeting with all the staff and gone through how we feel the squad should look, and we’ve started firming up a few of the potential targets. We will continue to work on that as we go along.”

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